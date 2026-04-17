Man killed, teenager rushed to hospital following crash in Bear Lake County - East Idaho News

OVID — A 72-year-old Montpelier man died Thursday afternoon after a head-on collision on US-89 in Bear Lake County, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 21.5 when a northbound 2019 GMC Savana and a southbound 2022 GMC Yukon collided. The Yukon was driven by a male juvenile from Ovid, ISP said.

The driver of the Savana died at the scene. The juvenile driver was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash blocked both directions of US-89 for about three hours.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Lake County Fire Department, Bear Lake Search and Rescue, and Bear Lake Ambulance assisted at the scene. ISP continues to investigate.