Pocatello couple known for giving to the community say goodbye - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After two decades of animal rescue, family-friendly events and community outreach, a well-known Pocatello couple is preparing to say goodbye.

Nikki and Frank Jorgenson, the faces behind many local events, announced they will leave Idaho in June and relocate to Florida.

Over the years, the Jorgensons built a name for themselves through multiple ventures, including Snake River Doodles, SRD’s Traveling Animals, SRD’s Wild Reptile Adventure, SRD’s Haunted Attractions and SRD’s Pocatello Events. Their work brought animals, education and entertainment to thousands across southeast Idaho.

The couple also raised their five children in Pocatello, four of whom are now grown, with one still at home, making their time in the community both personal and professional.

Their decision to leave comes after a challenging year. Last summer, the family was displaced by a fire. Despite efforts to resettle, Nikki said a combination of health concerns and rising costs ultimately led them to make a move.

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“Unfortunately, we have come to the decision that we have finished our stay in Idaho. For health and financial purposes, all of our events will end soon, and we will relocate to Florida in June,” she said.

In addition to hosting events, the Jorgensons have long focused on service. Nikki said their work has included providing free animal therapy visits to nursing homes and others in need, as well as operating a dog program that has produced more than 500 working service animals.

Frank Jorgenson holds a large pet snake at a local event. | Courtesy photo

They have also run an animal rescue and sanctuary, taking in more than 5,000 animals over the past 20 years, and brought hands-on learning experiences to dozens of local schools.

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Their community events became staples in the region, including Southeast Idaho Days, Pocatello Kids Day, seasonal festivals, holiday celebrations and haunted attractions. Their traveling petting zoo was also a familiar presence at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market for more than a decade.

Children admire Baloo the iguana, featured in the Jorgensons’ traveling reptile show. | Courtesy photo

While the Jorgensons are uncertain whether they will continue hosting public events in Florida, Nikki said their work with rescuing exotic animals will continue.

Several final events are planned before their departure. The Adult Prom is scheduled for this Saturday at the Elks Lodge. SRD’s Wild Reptile Adventure will hold its final show in Preston this weekend, and Southeast Idaho Days is set for May 1 and 2 at the Bannock County Event Center, featuring a pet show and inflatable carnival.

“Southeast Idaho Days will be our last event where we’ll say our final goodbyes,” Nikki said.

As they prepare to leave, the Jorgensons said they are grateful for the support they’ve received over the years.

“We want to let the public know that we are leaving and say ‘thank you for having us in Pocatello,’” Nikki said. “It has been a lot of fun.”