Family displaced by fire needs help getting back on their feet - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A local family needs the community’s support after a house fire on July 8 rendered them and their animals homeless and their home businesses without a base.

The Jorgenson family—parents Nikki and Frank, and their five children, ranging in age from 13 to 25, two of whom still live at home, are best known in the community for their businesses: Snake River Doodles Therapy Animals, which provides affordable therapy dogs to families in need, and SRD’s Wild Reptile Adventure, bringing exotic reptiles to the public.

According to Nikki, the fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the family’s rental home on the 3900 block of Nora Avenue while they were at home. Their dogs began barking and a light bulb popped just before the house lost power.

The family smelled smoke, called 911, and began evacuating their four dogs and more than a dozen pet reptiles.

Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the attic fire, but the home suffered heavy smoke, fire, and water damage, making it uninhabitable and destroying much of their belongings. Investigators say old attic wiring likely sparked the blaze.

With no renters’ insurance and no place to go, the Jorgensons were forced to take shelter in a local hotel room, crammed with their pets and dwindling financial resources.

Nikki said she’s grateful for the quick actions of firefighters and for the neighbors who brought supplies and comfort the night of the fire. But now, the family faces an uncertain future.

Firefighters work to put out the fire at the Jorgenson family’s rental home on Nora Avenue in Pocatello. | Courtesy photo

Their 22-year-old daughter, Alexis, is now helping coordinate relief efforts.

“They help the community a lot,” she said of her parents. “My mom is handling this better than I thought she would. But now they really need help.”

The family has been active in organizing several community events, including Pocatello Kids Day, Southeast Idaho Days, Adult Prom, and Halloween and Christmas festivals at the Elks Lodge.”

“We’ve lived in Pocatello for 15 years and have lived in this home for nine years. We love this community and we don’t want to leave,” Nikki said. “We’re safe, the animals are safe — but we need a place to live.”

As of Friday, the Jorgensons were still staying at a hotel in Pocatello but are looking for a long-term rental with at least three bedrooms. They’re also in need of clothing, pet supplies, food, and financial support.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help with housing, essentials, and relocation costs. Click here to donate: Help the Jorgensons after house fire

Anyone wanting to offer direct help or who may have leads on a long-term rental home for the family should contact Nikki at (208) 705-8978 or Alexis at (208) 705-0276