Boys volleyball could be an interesting addition to Idaho high school sports - East Idaho News

As of the start of the 2025 fall high school sports season, 36 states sanction high school boys volleyball, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Most recently, Minnesota, Kentucky and Missouri joined those ranks.

Idaho is not on that list, but it may be time the sport is at least considered.

There are undoubtedly other sports well on their way to being sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association — rugby and lacrosse come to mind immediately. But there are some notable advocates for adding boys volleyball to the IHSAA schedule.

The Madison Bobcats have won three straight championships at the highest level of volleyball in the state. Current head coach Keanu Pukahi led Madison High School to its most recent title, after serving as an assistant coach in the program for several years — and one year as head coach at Thunder Ridge High School.

Pukahi is among the advocates for addition of the boys game.

As Pukahi explained, Utah, within the past few years, sanctioned boys volleyball, and Idaho could follow the lead of its southern neighbor. He would like to see that happen.

There are more than 100 schools who field a boys volleyball team in the Beehive State, according to MaxPreps. The Utah High School Activities Association website shows that there have been just two years of boys volleyball state tournaments. Some may be interested to know that the Bingham Miners are reigning 6A Utah state boys volleyball champs.

In many states where boys volleyball is included among official high school sports — including Hawaii, the birthplace of Pukahi and myself, as well as Utah — it is played in the spring, while girls volleyball, as is the case in Idaho, is played in the fall.

This eliminates concern regarding access to and availability of gym space.

There are currently a handful of boys volleyball clubs competing in the state, including Idaho One and Idaho Strike, both Boise-based organizations. There is also a mens club team at Boise State University. So there is at least some level of interest that would do well if nurtured.

Obviously, a new sport would have to start off at the club level — the way rugby and lacrosse have been doing for several years now — with, possibly, limited participation. Over time, though, Idaho would likely see an increase in numbers, if nothing else from basketball players looking to exercise similar muscle groups during their offseason.

But there are benefits. After all, having more activity options for kids has never hurt anyone.