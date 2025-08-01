Community remembers Parrish family with 3-on-3 tournament this weekend - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published on July 8.

POCATELLO – A special float honoring the Bill Parrish Family was featured in Pocatello’s Fourth of July Parade this year, offering a tribute to four members of the beloved family who died in a carbon monoxide poisoning incident in 2014. The float served as a reminder of the lives lost and their legacy while promoting efforts to raise awareness about carbon monoxide safety.

The tribute float was organized and entered in the parade by the Chubbuck Lions Club, which has long supported the family and their cause. Featuring photos of Bill, Ross, Keegan and Liam, the float also included messaging about carbon monoxide safety and highlighted upcoming events that continue the family’s legacy.

Bill and Ross Parrish, along with their sons Keegan, 14, and Liam, 12, were found dead in their Pocatello home after missing a family dinner and church service. It was later determined that a faulty gas appliance had leaked carbon monoxide into their home. The family had no working detectors.

At the time of the tragedy, Bill and Ross’s two oldest children, Jensen and Ian, were away on Latter-day Saint missions. They returned home to a devastated community, but also one willing to support and help them through the tragedy. In the years since, the family and their supporters have worked to promote awareness and prevention of carbon monoxide poisoning.

One of the most impactful efforts continues to be the annual Bill Parrish Family 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, returning this year on Aug. 1 and 2 in the north parking lot of the ICCU Dome in Pocatello. Hosted by the Chubbuck Lions Club and the No C.O. Foundation, the tournament is open to all ages and genders, bringing in teams from across the region.

Attendees can pick up free carbon monoxide detectors and safety information, donate used eyeglasses and enjoy food trucks, shaded seating, and family-friendly activities.

Registration is open through Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m. — here.

Competitors from a past Bill Parrish Family 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. | Photo courtesy Facebook

According to a LIONS Eye Bank news release, the tournament is part of the foundation’s broader mission, created in the wake of the Parrish tragedy. Sponsored by community partners such as the Chubbuck Lions Club, Toyota and Idaho Central Credit Union, the event not only honors the Parrish family’s love of sports but also carries forward their legacy of service.

In recent years, the tournament has expanded to include a first responders appreciation dinner, recognizing those who act quickly during carbon monoxide emergencies.

Through both the Fourth of July float and the basketball tournament, the community continues to remember the Parrish family while promoting life-saving awareness. What began as a tragedy has become a rallying point for service and prevention—ensuring that their story protects others for years to come.

“Even though we were rained on, that didn’t dampen our spirits to promote this tournament that has helped save so many lives over the years. We hope to have more players this year than ever,” said Paula Turner, Lions district governor.