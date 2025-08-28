Defending champion Hillcrest hosts Madison in its first season home opener - East Idaho News

District 6 Game of the Week

Madison at Hillcrest, Friday, 7 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS – The District 6 Game of the Week features reigning 5A state champion Hillcrest hosting 6A challenger Madison.

‘Hosting’ is a relatively new term for Hillcrest, which opened its new on-campus stadium last season and took advantage of the homey confines, finishing 6-1 at home with its only loss coming against 6A state champion Rigby.

This is the season opener for the Knights, who despite having some key players back in key positions, will have plenty of new faces ready to make contributions.

Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder noted that it won’t be the same lineup that lost at Madison in last year’s season opener.

Madison beat Hillcrest last season 41-24.

The Bobcats already have a game under their belt, beating Bonneville 33-18 last week.

It was the debut for Madison’s first-year head coach Matt Pancheri, as well as the debut for new starting QB Jack Cordero.

Cordero, an All-Conference defensive back last season, passed for 166 yards with a TD and an interception in last week’s win. He also rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The Knights gave up just 19.31 points per game last season and balanced that with the highest scoring offense in 5A at 35.31 points.

Opposing defenses will be challenged once again as Hillcrest returns 5A State Player of the Year Tyson Sweetwood, who passed for 2,660 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 995 yards and 16 touchdowns in leading the Knights to last year’s 5A state title.