Dominant debut, another big day from Rosengard net Chukars victory - East Idaho News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Chukars got another massive performance from third baseman Benjamin Rosengard and a lights-out PBL debut from newly acquired hurler Bennett Flynn to earn a win over the Voyagers Saturday.

Rosengard recorded his fourth three-hit performance in as many games, while Flynn tossed 3 perfect frames to seal a 9-5 victory in Great Falls, Mont.

The Chukars (40-30, 13-10) are now in position to grab a series victory over the Voyagers (23-48, 9-14) with a series-finale win on Sunday.

Starter Connor Harrison (ND, 7-5) struggled with the long ball from the start of the game.

They lefty allowed a pair of solo homers in the first inning, a two-run homer in the second and another solo homer in the fourth. But that was all he allowed in his 5 innings of work, finishing his evening allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out seven and walking just one.

He was relieved by Flynn (W, 1-0) with no out and two runners on in the sixth.

The 24-year-old right-hander, making his Pioneer Baseball League debut, slammed the door on that Great Falls rally then proceeded to retire each of the nine batters he faced — four on strike outs.

The Chukar offense joined the party a little late, scoring for the first time with three runs in the fifth. Behind the dominance of Flynn though, they scored three more times in the seventh to grab the lead before adding insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

As he has done all series, Rosengard led the the way his fourth three-hit game in as many days on the road trip. He drove in two runs and scored another.

Tyler Wyatt and Trevor Rogers drove in two runs apiece.

Sunday’s series finale is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. After the game, both teams will travel to Idaho Falls, where the Chukars will host a six-game set starting Tuesday.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (18-5)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (17-6)

3. Ogden Raptors (13-9)

T4. Glacier Range Riders (13-10)

T4. Idaho Falls Chukars (13-10)

6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (11-12)

7. Boise Hawks (10-13)

T8. Billings Mustangs (9-14)

T8. Great Falls Voyagers (9-14)

10. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (8-14)

T11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (8-15)

T11. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (8-15)