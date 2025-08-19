Everyone still chasing state champion Sugar-Salem in Mountain Rivers Conference - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Sugar-Salem graduated 17 seniors off of its state championship team so the Diggers will be in rebuilding mode in 2025.

And if you believe that, then you haven’t been paying attention.

“It’s a great opportunity for the kids,” coach Tyler Richins said of the younger players coming up to fill the varsity roster and the high expectations that come every Friday night. “Our current seniors, since the time they were freshman, have done nothing but win state championships.”

Yes, that’s six titles in the past seven seasons, including the past three in a row.

South Fremont and Teton will be chasing Sugar-Salem for the Mountain Rivers Conference title.

The Timberwolves have a new head coach and South Fremont will have a new quarterback.

With just three teams in the conference, anything can happen, but obviously the head-to-head matchups are key.

For postseason positioning, current MaxPreps 4A rankings have Sugar-Salem at No. 1 and Teton at No. 4. South Fremont is 12th.

SOUTH FREMONT

Coach: Chad Hill, 14th season

Last season: 2-6, 0-2

Impact players: Cy Hill, QB; Kannon Purser, DL; Kelton Ricks, LB/P; Nash Brower, WR/LB; Walker Hobbs, OL/LB; Kaycen Briggs, WR/DB

Notes: The Cougars graduated one of the conference’s top athletes in quarterback Bryce Johnson, along with their top offensive lineman in Diego Tinerjo, and one of their top receivers in

Hudson Miller.

Junior Cy Hill will take over the QB1 spot after getting a few reps last year.

“I think we’re going to spread the ball out a little more and let him make some decisions for us,” coach Hill said.

Johnson was a more run-oriented quarterback so South Fremont will take to the air more with Cy Hill.

“We think we have quite a few athletes on the outside,” coach Hill said, noting the offense can go five wide and also has a returning running back in Conner Eddins.

Eddins is also a defensive starter at linebacker.

Coach Hill noted he expects the defense to be physical with returning first-team all-conference players Kannon Purser on the line and Kelton Ricks at linebacker.

South Fremont opens the season Friday at North Fremont.

SUGAR-SALEM

Coach: Tyler Richins, 12th season

Last season: 9-2, 2-0

Impact players: Porter Teichert, K; Ace Clark, WR/DB; Kimball Tonks, RB/LB; Everett Poole, OL/DL; Latrell Markle, DB; Kaden Nate, TE/DE

Notes: The Diggers have to replace 4A State Player of the Year Dawson McInelly, who played running back and linebacker, but like previous years, Richins said he’s confident the younger player can step into their roles.

“Every team is a little bit unique in what their strengths and weakness are,” Richins said. “We like to keep our identity. We want to run the football and, on defense, our goal is to stop the run game … I wouldn’t expect a lot of different things, but when you lose quality players in year in and year out you have to make adjustments to their skill set.”

The team will have to adjust to a new quarterback as junior Frank Filmore steps in. Tonks will see time at running back and Nate at tight end and Clark will play receiver.

“Our juniors and sophomore have been chomping at the bit to play,” Richins said. “They’ve been waiting for years, so they’re ready and excited to get their opportunity.”

Sugar-Salem opens the season Saturday in Anaconda, Mont. when they face Timberlake.

TETON

Coach: Shane Braman, first season

Last season: 2-7, 1-1

Impact players: Hyrum Godfrey, C; Aiden Moulton OL/DL; Luke Nelson, QB/DB; Bradley Brown, WR/DB; Josh Olivas Jr., LB

Notes: Braman enters his first season as the Timberwolves head coach with former coach David Joyce moving on to McCall-Donnelly.

Teton returns a pair of all-conference offensive linemen in Hyrum Godfrey and Aiden Moulton, and a host of all-conference defenders.

Luke Nelson is back at quarterback after earning second-team all-conference honors, as well as first-team accolades as a defensive back.

“My approach is we want to be the physical team on the field,” Braman said. “The second thing is execution … We want to take care of our effort and play clean football.”

The Timberwolves are at Declo on Friday.