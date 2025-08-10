Finale loss gives Chukars series split with Voyagers - East Idaho News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Chukars could not get the offense rolling Sunday, failing to back a less-than-stellar start from Gary Grosjean in a series finale loss to the Voyagers.

The ace was saddled with nine hits and six runs in his 5 innings, taking the decision in a 9-4 loss in Great Falls, Mont.

Grosjean (L, 8-5) held the Voyagers (24-48, 10-14) scoreless on three hits through the first three innings, but could not escape a fourth-inning rally that featured three hits, two walks, one hit batsman and three Great Falls runs.

The Chukars (40-31, 13-11) were unable to muster a response, finishing the matinee with just 11 hits and a pair of two-run frames.

One day after Bennett Flynn dominated in his PBL debut, fellow newly acquired reliever Cale Mathison made his first appearance with the club, allowing one hit, two walks and two runs in 1-1/3 innings of work.

Steven Ordorica and Nicolo Pinazzi bookended Mathison’s debut, combining to toss 1-2/3 one-run innings.

Idaho Falls did little offensively, with a Trevor Rogers double representing the lone extra-base hit for the club. Rogers drove in three of his team’s runs, and Benjamin Rosengard finished his impressive series with a 2-for-5 performance, scoring two runs.

Rosengard went a remarkable 14-for-24 (.583) in his five games played during the six-game series.

The same two teams will do battle again Tuesday, starting a six-game set in Idaho Falls. First pitch at Melaleuca Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (19-5)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (17-6)

3. Ogden Raptors (14-10)

T4. Glacier Range Riders (13-11)

T4. Idaho Falls Chukars (13-11)

6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (11-12)

7. Boise Hawks (11-13)

T8. Billings Mustangs (10-14)

T8. Great Falls Voyagers (10-14)

10. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (9-15)

T11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (8-16)

T11. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (8-16)