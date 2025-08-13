Idaho State soccer cancels opener, game will not be made up - East Idaho News

Idaho State soccer cancels opener, game will not be made upPublished at | Updated at
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...
POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals have canceled Thursday’s season-opener at Utah Valley University.
The game, which was canceled “due to illness,” according to a statement from the university athletics department, will not be rescheduled.
The Bengals will now open their season at home on Sunday, when they host the Boise State Broncos.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Davis Field.