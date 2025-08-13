 Idaho State soccer cancels opener, game will not be made up - East Idaho News
Chukars

Tue

Great Falls Voyagers

5

@Idaho Falls Chukars

15

Chukars

Sun

Idaho Falls Chukars

4

@Great Falls Voyagers

9

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

9

@Great Falls Voyagers

5

Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

11

@Great Falls Voyagers

7

Chukars

Aug 7

Idaho Falls Chukars

9

@Great Falls Voyagers

16

Chukars

Aug 6

Idaho Falls Chukars

7

@Great Falls Voyagers

10

Chukars

Aug 5

Idaho Falls Chukars

13

@Great Falls Voyagers

3

Chukars

Aug 3

Boise Hawks

8

@Idaho Falls Chukars

13

ISU soccer

Idaho State soccer cancels opener, game will not be made up

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU soccer, Idaho State Bengals
Photo courtesy Idaho State Soccer on Facebook
POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals have canceled Thursday’s season-opener at Utah Valley University.

The game, which was canceled “due to illness,” according to a statement from the university athletics department, will not be rescheduled.

The Bengals will now open their season at home on Sunday, when they host the Boise State Broncos.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Davis Field.

