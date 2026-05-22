Two arrested after being found with over 100 lbs of meth, leading to 'largest drug seizure in Idaho history' - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after deputies reportedly seized the largest amount of methamphetamine seized at one time in Idaho history.

Brayan Chavez Villa, 25, of Oregon, and Elian Anthony Mariscal, 25, of Nevada, were both charged with felony drug trafficking methamphetamine, 400 grams or more.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, around 10:13 a.m., a Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a green Range Rover on U.S. Highway 20 at 700 North after reportedly seeing the driver speeding to “catch up to a group of vehicles.”

RELATED | Deputy uncovers largest meth haul in Idaho history during traffic stop on Highway 20

In their report, the deputy says the Range Rover was speeding in the passing lane and cut off a truck, causing the truck to lunge forward as it hit the brakes to avoid a crash.

After pulling the car over, the deputy says they could smell marijuana coming from the inside. The passenger, identified as Mariscal, reportedly admitted that the marijuana in the car was his.

The deputy then searched the car, reportedly finding a THC vape and an empty glass jar with marijuana residue in the front seat.

The deputy then found a blue suitcase in the back trunk that allegedly contained 115.4 lbs of methamphetamine. A field test resulted in a presumptive positive, meaning that the substance was methamphetamine.

The methamphetatmine found in the suitcase. | Fremont County Jail

According to a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the haul has an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million and is believed to be the largest methamphetamine seizure in Idaho history.

Mariscal and Chavez Villa were then arrested and booked into the Fremont County Jail. Chavez Villa was booked on a $400,000 bail, and Mariscal was booked on a $500,000 bail.

Both are expected to appear for their preliminary hearings on May 27. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

Though both men have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Court records show that both Mariscal and Chavez Villa have applied for public defenders, but neither has been assigned one yet. EastIdahoNews.com will reach out to their public defenders once they are assigned.