Jablonski, Chukars smash Voyagers to open series with back-to-back wins - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars (42-31) and the Great Falls Voyagers (24-50) met for the second game of a six-game series at Melaleuca Field on Dollar Hot Dog Night at the park. The contest was a see-saw battle in the early stages before the Chuks pulled away in the middle innings on the way to a 16-10 win.

Chukars winning pitcher Bennett Flynn tossed 3-2/3 IP while allowing just two earned runs while striking out five opposing hitters, as the former Blue Jay farmhand is now 2-0 on the hill with Idaho Falls.

Offensively for Idaho Falls, Jacob Jablonski was otherworldly homering twice and finishing the night with five RBIs, as he has now homered three times in the last two nights.

The Chuks trailed by a score of 6-5 after three innings, but it was a classic case of middle-inning madness from the Idaho Falls offense, which smashed the Voyagers for 10 unanswered runs in innings 4-5-6 to make it 15-6 with three innings to go.

Great Falls would manage a few more consolation runs in the back third of the contest before Chukars left-handed fireballer Nicolo Pinazzi sealed the eventual 16-10 win with 1-1/3 inning of solid work

The Chuks and Voyagers meet again at Melaleuca Field on Thursday night at 7:05.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (20-6)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (18-7)

3. Ogden Raptors (16-10)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (15-11)

T5. Glacier Range Riders (13-13)

T5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (13-13)

7. Billings Mustangs (12-14)

8. Boise Hawks (11-15)

T9. Great Falls Voyagers (10-16)

T9. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (10-16)

11. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (9-16)

12. Grand Junction Jackalopes (8-18)