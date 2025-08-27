Little movement in state poll after Week 0 as all No. 1s hold rankings - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The state media football poll remained largely unchanged after Week 0 as all top-ranked team held their positions.

Rigby (6A), Sugar-Salem (4A) and Kendrick (2A) all had impressive wins to start the season. Hillcrest (5A), West Side (3A) and Carey (1A) open their seasons this week.

Madison moved into the 6A poll at No. 5 after its win over Bonneville, and American Falls moved up a spot to No. 4 in 4A after shutting out Soda Springs 47-0.

Ririe also moved up in the 3A poll to No. 3 following a win at Melba and Declo’s loss to Teton.

In 2A, Butte County had a rough opener against No. 1 Kendrick, but dropped down just one spot to No. 3 after the 68-0 loss. Grace, however, entered the poll at No. 4 and received a first-place vote after defeating Oakley.

Idaho State Media Poll

Week 1

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (7) 1-0 43 1

2. Rocky Mtn (3) 0-0 41 2

3. Eagle 0-0 23 3

4. Coeur d’Alene 0-1 13 4

5. Madison 1-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Timberline 9, Highland 7, Mountain View 3.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (9) 0-0 45 1

2. Bishop Kelly (1) 0-0 36 2

3. Skyline 0-0 20 3

4. Vallivue 0-0 14 4

t-5. Lakeland 1-0 11 t-5

t-5. Minico 1-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 4, Blackfoot 3, Century 2, Nampa 2, Twin Falls 1, Preston 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (10) 1-0 50 1

2. Fruitland 1-0 33 t-2

3. Homedale 1-0 30 t-2

4. American Falls 1-0 15 5

5. Weiser 0-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 3, Teton 3, Filer 2, Timberlake 1, Gooding 1, Payette 1.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (9) 0-0 45 1

2. Aberdeen 0-0 30 2

3. Ririe 1-0 24 4

4. Grangeville 1-0 13 —

5. Declo 0-1 10 3

Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 7, St. Maries 7, Orofino (1) 5, Priest River 5, North Fremont 2, Firth 1, Melba 1.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (9) 1-0 49 1

2. Logos 1-0 37 3

3. Butte County 0-1 16 2

4. Grace (1) 1-0 14 —

5. Valley 0-0 13 5

Others receiving votes: Hagerman 10, Kamiah 4, Troy 3, Potlatch 2, Clearwater Valley 1, Prairie 1.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (6) 0-0 38 1

2. Tri-Valley (2) 0-0 31 2

3. Rockland (2) 0-0 28 3

4. Dietrich 0-0 17 4

5. Council 0-0 13 5

Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 5, Deary 4, Cascade 4, Challis 4, Timberline 3, Coeur d’Christ 2, North Gem 1.

Voters: Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Robert Petrie, KLEW; Brevin Monroe, KMVT; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Justin Fitzgerald, Times-News; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Race Archibald, Idaho

Press; Kade Calvin, KPVI.