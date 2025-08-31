Local dog owners had a 'howling' good time at first ever 'Bark in the Park.' See the cutest pups! - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Local dog owners took their pets out to the baseball game Saturday night for the first-ever “Bark in the Park” event.

Dogs of all breeds and sizes attended the Chukars vs. Ogden Raptors game with their owners. The event included dog-friendly spaces, water bowls, toys and free pup cups for everyone’s furry friends.

Mandi Hamilton, owner of Hops N’ Paws Dog Park & Taphouse, which sponsored the game, says she was looking for a way to include local pups in one of America’s favorite pastimes. The dog park members were given free game tickets to bring their pets.

“It’s a great way to bring dogs and the community together,” says Hamilton. “It’s a new, fun thing to do in Idaho Falls.”

Attendees and their pups socializing while the players warm up. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

RELATED | Your dog is begging you to take them to this new park and taphouse

Furry friends sat in the bleachers with their families, played in the dog area, and socialized – something many dog owners struggle to help their pets do in public.

Aly Way, employee at Hops N’ Paws, says she was excited to bring her Husky, Angel, to the game, and used it as a training opportunity to socialize her, and help her to become more comfortable in public, especially around new dogs.

Aly Way and her pup, Angel. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“Angel is dog reactive and we’ve been working on it for like six months,” says Way. “This is our test to see if she’s good around other dogs. I’m super excited, and super proud of her, she’s been amazing.”

Another dog mom, Christine Magnusen, says she had a similar intention, bringing her dogs to the game to get them around more people.

“We take them to the dog parks, but this is a fun interaction for them, says Magnusen. “They love being around people.”

Magnusen and her pup in the stands at Saturday’s Chukars game. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Pet parents who are baseball game regulars and season ticket holders say they were excited to not have to leave their dogs at home and face the dreaded ‘puppy dog eyes’ as they left for the game without their pups.

“We have season tickets, so we come to pretty much everything,” says Jan Dockstader, owner of dog, Badger. “It’s been fun so far, he likes seeing all of the people.”

Jan Dockstader with her pup, Badger. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Others who attended their first game of the season said their pups were just excited to be part of the action and experience new sights and smells.

“We’re trying to acclimate her to being cool with other dogs,” says Leea, Gracie’s owner. “She’s a rescue; we just got her a year ago, so we’re trying to teach her some manners.”

Leea and Brook with their pup, Gracie. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Trying something new with your dogs is important, says many of the attendees, and getting them around new environments can help them become more comfortable in new situations.

Alyssa Stoker and Skylar Searle, owners of dogs Chimp and Toast, say they are regulars at Hops N’ Paws, but like to give their dogs new opportunities whenever they present themselves.

Chimp and Toast, attending Saturday nights Chukars game. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It just seems like a good opportunity to come out and hang out with the public. Also, our pups like to say hi to everyone, so it’s always fun,” says Stoker.