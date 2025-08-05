Registration opens for Pocatello Fall Ultra mountain bike race - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — If grinding through mountain trails on a bike in the crisp autumn air with adrenaline pumping is your idea of a good time, mark your calendar for Sept. 13. The Pocatello Fall Ultra, a premier mountain bike race, is back with a challenge for both seasoned and first-time racers.

With a start line at Centennial Park, near the base of the lower City Creek Trail System, riders will pedal through some of the region’s most scenic and challenging single-track terrain.

“This valley is a hidden gem of excellent bike trails,” said race director Scott Peterson of Blackfoot, who took over the event in 2022 with his business partner Matt Adams. “We want to transform this into a destination race that engages the community and celebrates the riders.”

Pocatello’s mountain bike trails are among the best in the country and the Pocatello Fall Ultra offers riders a chance to experience them in a race of grit and endurance. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Participants can choose between a 20k, 60k, 100k, or kids’ race, each laid out carefully and strategically to test physical and mental endurance.

As a bonus for hardcore riders seeking bragging rights, the Pocatello Fall Ultra is now part of the “Point 2 Poky Challenge” — an epic two-week test of endurance that pairs the Pocatello race with Utah’s legendary Park City Point 2 Point. Together, the dual challenge covers 150+ miles of punishing single-track and over 20,000 feet of elevation gain.

Safety measures for the race have been approved and are in place with Southeastern Idaho Public Health to help ensure the safety of the volunteers and participants.

“We’ve put in over 150 hours of volunteer work on trail maintenance to make sure the course is in top shape, which benefits the entire community,” said Peterson. “And you can’t beat riding in that cool, crisp autumn air through east Idaho’s mountains.”

One of Pocatello’s premier mountain bike trails in the fall. | Courtesy photo

Since taking over the event, Peterson has helped the Pocatello Fall Ultra grow by nearly 40 percent, drawing riders from around the country and the world; however, he’s aiming even higher this year by encouraging more local and regional riders to join in the excitement.

“Our permit is for 200 racers, and we want to max that out,” he said. “However, most of the participants so far are out-of-staters. We encourage locals to join us.”

“This is a triumph for everyone who finishes no matter the distance,” Peterson added. “And when riders cross that finish line, we’ll be there to greet them with a medal and a cold towel.”

Registration for the Pocatello Fall Ultra is now open. For more information or to sign up for the race, visit pocatellofallultra.com. Or, follow the race on Facebook.