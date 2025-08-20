Reigning conference champs return just 5 starters, American Falls makes major change in backfield - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Junior running back Zak Grigg led not just his American Falls team but the entire 4A South East Idaho Conference in rushing yards, with 1,185. And while he is one of the few returning stars across the conference, he will not return to his familiar role as the Beavers’ running back.

Instead, he will assume the QB1 position, where he last played as a freshman.

Reigning conference champ Snake River, meanwhile, lost several players who led the Panthers to a state tournament berth and first-round victory. Marsh Valley is in a similar boat, while Bear Lake will bring back several starters in hopes of rebounding from a rough, two-win season.

AMERICAN FALLS BEAVERS

Head coach: Tim Hoppe, fourth season

2024 record: 6-5, 1-2

Players to watch: Zakary Grigg, QB

Notes: Last season, as a junior, Grigg led the Beavers’ ground game, averaging 107.7 rushing yards per game while finding the endzone 14 times on the gound to earn a Second-Team All-State selection. This year, he is taking on a whole new challenge.

But head coach Tim Hoppe is adamant that Grigg is “not a running back playing quarterback, he is a quarterback who can run.”

“You want him having the ball as much as possible,” Hoppe said. “A lot of people look at you funny when you move a guy from running back that’s really successful. The thing is, he has a huge arm — it’ll surprise people.”

Zak Grigg throws a pass during a recent American Falls practice. | Courtesy photo

Senior Brian Lopez, who backed up Grigg last season, will step into the starting role alongside Grigg in the backfield. And he may be a bit of a surprise for people as well. Hoppe said that the team’s six fastest players raced during camp this year, and it ended in a photo finish between Lopez and Grigg.

The Beavers qualified for the state tournament last year after being knocked out in the play-in round the year before. They are coming off a second-round elimination, which is the growth Hoppe is looking to repeat.

“I expect us to have a target on out backs,” he said. “The hope is to be able to play a game in the dome at the end of the year. Whether that’s the semifinal, championship — you always want to win state, but things happen. It’s more of a goal than an expectation.”

The Beavers will host the new-look Soda Springs Cardinals on Aug. 22 to open the season.

BEAR LAKE BEARS

Head coach: Houston Reynolds, second season

2024 record: 2-6, 1-2

Players to watch: Jack Hulme, QB; Kaleb Wiscombe, RB; Austin Anderton, WR

Notes: Bear Lake struggled through a rough 2024 with the promise of things to come. The Bears’ top passer, rusher and receiver a year ago return this season — chief among them being dual-threat quarterback Jack Hulme.

Hulme led the 2024 squad in passing yards (707) and rushing yards (271) as a sophomore.

He will lead Bear Lake, in search of a winning record for the first time since 2022, into action beginning Aug. 29, when the Bear will host North Fremont.

MARSH VALLEY EAGLES

Head coach: Jared Michaelson, second season

2024 record: 5-4, 1-2

Players to watch: Chandler Bennett, WR/DB; Seth Bartschi, WR/DB

Notes: Marsh Valley got off to a strong start in 2024 before stumbling down the stretch, losing three of their final four games including a first-round loss in the state tournament.

Now, they are back having lost several key players. Cooper Bowman, Bo Larsen and Wyatt Marshall are all gone. Replacing them are a pair of seniors who had a greater impact on defense than offense.

Head coach Jared Michaelson talks to his team during a recent Marsh Valley practice. | Courtesy photo

Chandler Bennett led the team in interceptions, snatching five a season ago, and will be looked to for the same play on that side but an increased role offensively. Seth Bartschi also had a pair of picks. With all four players to tally multiple receptions a year ago gone, Bennett and Bartschi — who had one catch apiece — will see more targets.

The Eagles open their 2025 season on Aug. 29 at South Fremont.

SNAKE RIVER PANTHERS

Head coach: Jeff Dalley, fourth season

2024 record: 6-5, 3-0

Players to watch: Bryden Mortensen, QB; Cole Preston, OL; Royal Dalley, WR/LB

Notes: Snake River is another team that saw most of its starting squad graduate after the 2024 season. According to head coach Jeff Dalley, the Panthers return around five starters from a year ago.

“We have good kids. They work hard and they really want to play football, so that really helps out,” Dalley said.

The few returning starters the Panthers do have will be leaned on heavily, Dalley added, naming several players who will impact the the results. Unlike some other coaches, the first names out of Dalley’s mouth were those of linemen, like senior Cole Preston.

He reasoning is clear: “If you win at the line of scrimmage, you win the game,” the coach said.

But Snake River has a few reliable skill players as well, like quarterback Bryden Mortensen and wide receivers Royal Dalley and Preston Wheatley.

The goal for this squad, as it is with most, is to improve every year.

Snake River was eliminated in the play-in round of the state tournament in 2022, then in the first round in 2023 and the second round in 2024.

Dalley’s goal this year is to get through the second round, and “see what happens from there.”

They start the pursuit of that aspiration on Aug. 22, when they host Homedale.