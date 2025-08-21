Rivalry? Hillcrest vs. Skyline football might be the best in town - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The emergence of Hillcrest in the 5A High Country Conference has resulted in not just a fun local rivalry between the Knights and Skyline, but it’s also a pretty good rivalry at the state level, where the two have battled in the playoffs, including last season when the Knights won the 5A state title with a 31-8 victory over Skyline.

But, in arguably the toughest conference in the state, the conference race is more than a two-team fray.

Blackfoot and Bonneville should be improved, while Idaho Falls and Shelley look to rebuild foundations with new head coaches.

But for now, it looks like everyone will be chasing Hillcrest and Skyline.

“It’s a new year and a new team, but we do have a lot of guys with experience,” Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder said, noting the Knights return 14-15 starters off of last year’s championship team.

Skyline, which won three consecutive titles from 2020-2022, has plenty of holes to fill, but coach Scott Berger credited Hillcrest with its emergence at the state level.

“They played a fantastic championship game,” Berger said.

BLACKFOOT BRONCOS

Coach: Josh Stewart, second season

Last season: 6-5, 3-2

Impact players: Keyan Monahan, OL; Lawrence Cousineau, OL; Carter Ethington, OL; Jason Williams, WR/DB; Danian Martinez, WR/DB; Austin Arave, QB; Jake Vance, LB.

Notes: The Broncos finished third in the conference behind eventual state champion Hillcrest and finalist Skyline, and eventually fell to Hillcrest in the state quarterfinals.

Not bad for a team that was 0-9 in 2023.

“Last year our goal was to get the culture turned around,” second-year had coach Josh Stewart said. “We want to be physical … and we felt we set that foundation. We had six wins and a playoff win … we want to build on that success.”

The Broncos have strong core returning, especially on the offensive line with Keyan Monahan, Lawrence Cousineau and Carter Ethington.

That should help in the run game, where Cade Esplin, a transfer from Shelley, along with Zach Johansen and Ryker Williams, are expected to see reps.

Austin Arave moves from the slot to the starting quarterback position.

Defensively, the Broncos return All-Conference players Jason Williams on the line, Jake Vance, at linebacker, and Ty Adams at defensive back.

Blackfoot opens the season Aug. 29 at Preston.

BONNEVILLE BEES

Coach: Shane Stephenson, second season

Last season: 4-6, 2-3

Impact players: Aden Mora, (RB); Makaijden Kelso, WR; Rider Petersen, OL/DL; Brock Faulkner, QB; Dallas Jacobsen, LB; Gabe Ricks, LB.

Notes: Stephenson is in his second season at Bonneville.

The Bees finished fourth in the conference last season and earned a state playoff berth, but will have to rely on some new faces in 2025.

“We don’t have a lot of returning starters, but we have a lot of kids that played at the varsity level,” Stephenson said, noting this year’s roster only has six seniors.

That leaves a lot of room for growth as the younger players return with some experience.

Stephenson said one goal was to improve the offense and be more efficient.

“We went to camp this year and our offense is doing extremely well,” he said. “Another year under their belts and they know what’s going on and they can expand on that.”

Offensively, Kelso moves from running back to receiver, and Mora returns at running back and Faulkner shared time at quarterback last season.

Stephenson said he expects the defense to be stout with Jacobsen, Ricks and Kade Littlewood returning at linebacker.

Bonneville hosts Madison on Friday.

HILLCREST KNIGHTS

Coach: Brennon Mossholder, fifth season

Last season: 10-3, 4-1

Impact players: Tyson Sweetwood, QB; Rylan Borgman, K; Austin Reeves, OL; Dax Sargent, LB, Austin Reeves, OL; Damien Simmons, DL; Zach Steadham, DB; Rylan Borgman, K; Mason Davis, WR.

Notes: Hillcrest claimed its first state title since 2018 last year and the Knights had to down conference rival and perennial power Skyline to get that blue trophy.

The two may eventually meet up in the postseason again, but for now the question is who can get through arguably the state’s toughest conference unscathed.

The Knights return the core of their lineup, including quarterback Tyson Sweetwood, who was named 5A state player of the year, and Dax Sargent, who was first team All-Conference at running back and linebacker. Linemen Austin Reeves and Damien Simmons also return.

Mossholder noted there are some battles for starting positions, the most positions have been filled by experienced and All-Conference returners.

“We’re pretty experienced on the offensive line, defensive line, quarterback, running back, linebacker positions. It’s really the perimeter guys on offense and defense that we have to replace.”

Hillcrest led 5A in scoring at more than 35 points per game.

Sweetwood passed for 2,660 yards and 23 touchdown, and also ran for 16 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards.

Hillcrest hosts Madison on Aug. 29 to open the season.

IDAHO FALLS TIGERS

Coach: Joe Parker, first season

Last season: 1-8, 0-5

Impact players: Marquick Green, DT; Chase Hendry, CB; James Richeson, RB; Johnathan Sereno RB, Griffin Pearson, DB, Aiden Murdock, DE; Will Thompson QB; Clark Fonnesbeck, OL; Emmanuel Landeros, OL/DL; Drake Wilcox, OL; Talmadge Stevens, TE.

Notes: Parker takes over a program that was winless in the conference last year, but looks to shake things up with a new offensive scheme.

The Tigers will run a Wing-T and Parker said he believes the team has the players to make it work.

“One reason we lean toward the Wing concept is our linemen are not the prototypical linemen,” Parker said earlier this summer after camp. “They’re a little bit under-sized so we’re going to utilize our speed … We’ll spread you out a little more than most Wing-T concepts and we’ll use our speed. We’ll still be able to throw the ball while still maintaining the integrity of the Wing-T blocking scheme.”

James Richeson and Johnathan Sereno will vie for time at running back, and Will Thompson steps in at quarterback.

Defensively, Parker said the defensive line could be a strength heading into the season.

Idaho Falls hosts Thunder Ridge to open the season on Aug. 29.

SHELLEY RUSSETS

Coach: Clayton Hall, first season

Last season: 3-7, 1-4

Impact players: Kael Remington, DB; Marcus Campbell, OL/DL; Peyton Olsen, OL; Bracken Draper, OL/DL; Aaron Jensen, TE; Zac Trosper, WR/DB; Tanner Lunt, TE/DL; Alex Beck, QB.

Notes: The Russets return 16 seniors for 2025 and hope to use that experience to improve in what is the state’s most competitive 5A conference.

“We’ve said the plan this season is working on building the team’s culture and camaraderie,” first year head coach Clayton Hall said.

The offensive line returns a pair of All-Conference players in Marcus Campbell and Peyton Olsen, along with Bracken Draper.

Hall said the team will continue to build on its spread offense scheme that was implemented last season and take advantage of the team’s athleticism.

Beck played some last season at quarterback last season and is expected to be the starter.

“I don’t think it’s going to take a lot of time,” Hall said of getting everyone on the same page. “Between 2003 and 2013 they won six state titles and that pedigree is still there. That mindset is still there. It might not be as strong, but it’s still in the program.”

Shelley’s season opener is Aug. 19 when the Russets host Preston.

SKYLINE GRIZZLIES

Coach: Scott Berger, 17th season

Last season: 10-3, 5-0

Impact players: Zyan Crockett, WR/DB/Returner; Taylor Taylor, DB; Boston Hugues, WR; Trey Blue, OL; Wyatt Cox, OL; Gage Searle, DB; Sawyer Davis, LB; Ricky Nila, DL.

Notes: The Grizzlies have won nine state titles, including three straight from 2020 to 2022.

The beat rival Hillcrest in the regular season last year, but the Knights returned to beat Skyline in the state title game.

Can the Grizzlies rebound? The bar has been set high at Skyline and expectations are high every season.

“We hare some real talented players,” Berger said. “We have some experience, but we’re going to need some younger guys, some less experienced guys who haven’t played as much, are going to have to step up.”

That starts at quarterback, where juniors Cooper Thomas and John Giannini were competing for the starting job after the graduation of CarMyne Garcia, a two-year starter. Both Thomas and Giannini played at the JV level, so there will be a learning curve, Berger said.

Berger said the offensive line has progressed and the defensive strength entering the season will likely be the secondary.

While the quarterback situation works itself out, the one thing for sure is that defenses will have to find a way to stop speedster Zyan Crockett.

Skyline opens the seas on Aug. 30 when it faces Granger, Wa. in the Rocky Mountain Rumble at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello.