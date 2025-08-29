Rockland crushes Sho-Ban in Rocky Mountain Rumble matinee - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The hundreds in attendance for the first game of the two-day Rocky Mountain Rumble learned two things: that the Rockland Bulldogs are serious about their intentions to win a state championship, and that the Sho-Ban Chiefs will never quit.

Rockland (1-0, 1-0) opened its season Tuesday afternoon inside ISU’s ICCU Dome with a 58-0 victory over a Sho-Ban squad that revived its program this year after not fielding a team in six years.

Due to the running clock, the Bulldogs got the ball just twice in the second half, deploying backups wherever possible in riding out the eight-touchdown lead they took into halftime.

After the game, Rockland head coach Gerry Hunter said that his primary concern was that his team not play to the level of its inexperienced opponent.

“Our goal was to come in and play at our level — a high level, what we’re capable of, and get off to a really good start to the season. I think we did that,” he told EastIdahoSports.com.

Hunter could not have asked for a better start to the season for his offense.

The Bulldog offense ran just 11 plays in the first half, and scored six touchdowns. Included in those 11 plays was a high snap that went over the head of quarterback Xavier Parrish for a loss of 27 yards.

Two plays later, Parrish hit running back Isaac Held on a screen pass for a 55-yard touchdown.

While numerous Bulldogs contributed monster numbers through the first 24 minutes of play, Held’s were awe-inspiring.

He ran the ball once for 41 yards and caught two passes for 61 yards. His three touches resulted in 102 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

A Held touch did not result in a touchdown for the first time in the third quarter, when, after replacing Parrish at quarterback, he rolled left with open space in front of him, but dropped the ball and had to cover it.

Laughing, Held told EastIdahoSports.com after the game that he was a little frustrated at the way his perfect game ended.

The senior also spoke about this being the first time his team has won at the ICCU Dome since he has been a student at Rockland High School. When he was a freshman, he explained, the Bulldogs lost to Dietrich in the state tournament. They suffered the same fate last year, at the hands of Tri-Valley.

But, as Held pointed out, he did not play in either game.

“It was, honestly, a blessing to come here and play, and breaking that freaking curse,” he said.

Moving forward, Held added, his team will need to communicate better on the field, but he is happy about the start and all the positives that came from it.

“It gives us that momentum that we need — definitely starting off the season with a banger. It gets in our mood, but we can’t left off the pedal, though,” he said.

Sho-Ban quarterback Zane Tohtsoni is sacked by Rockland defenders Ty Woodworth and Zach Permann during the Bulldogs’ win Thursday. | Courtesy photo

It wasn’t just the Rockland offense that impressed, the defense also did its part in establishing a monster first-half advantage.

The Bulldogs allowed just four yards of total offense in the first half, which was capped off by a pair of pick-sixes leading into the break.

Sho-Ban (0-2, 0-1) did put together a little offense, pushing the ball into Rockland territory with its first possession in the third quarter. The big play was certainly one that will make the team’s highlight reel at the end of the season.

Filling in for starting quarterback Zane Tohtsoni, fellow sophomore AJ Graves was able to avoid the Rockland rush and create just enough space to loft a pass 20 yards downfield high in the air. Junior Sky Cree Medicine went over the top of the Bulldog secondary to snatch the big gainer before sending some encouragement, first to his sideline then to his quarterback.

Despite being down big, the Sho-Ban players remained positive and constantly ready to encourage each other, led by the attitude and play of Graves.

Hunter spoke highly of the athleticism and positivity of the Sho-Ban players. Lawrence Nai, head coach of the Chiefs, said that positivity and togetherness are ideals Sho-Ban community and high school hold in high regard — invoking the school’s motto: “We may be a small community, but we are a big family.”

The promising drive ended shortly thereafter with the Chiefs’ search for its first points in six years still unanswered.

Nai said after the game that his team is as positive as it has been all along, and looks forward to getting back on the field on Sept. 12, when they host North Gem for their first and only home game this season.

Rockland will be back in action next Friday, hosting Dietrich in what could be a playoff preview.

Hunter said that the play and result in this first game of the season will serve as excellent preparation for his team.