Rockland looks to remain atop the 1A football mountain, while Sho-Ban returns to the field - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Due to low enrollment numbers, 1A football — like all 1A sports, for that matter — is about athleticism.

The overall lack of football-esque size means local 1A schools rely on athleticism at every position, and thus, there are no true positions, save for quarterback.

A few schools, including the reigning conference champion Rockland Bulldogs, have quarterbacks who could help their squads separate themselves from the pack.

The story of the 2025 Districts 5-6 1A football season, though, is Sho-Ban High School, which has put together a football team for the first time in six years.

Behind head coach Lawrence Nai, a former football player at BYU, the Chiefs will join the fold while looking to build a sustainable program.

“We’re really excited,” Nai said. “I started teaching math last year, and I felt like, walking the halls, there are good enough athletes to compete here.”

Challis Vikings

Head coach: Les Webb, third season

2024 record: 5-4, 3-1

Players to watch: Teage Erickson; Garrison Applegate

The Vikings finished the 2024 season as runners-up to the Rockland Bulldogs in the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference. But they launch into the 2025 campaign without star dual-threat quarterback Jacen Farr, who led the team in passing and rushing a season ago.

Senior Teage Erickson got a handful of throws as a junior last year, giving Challis and head coach Les Webb an option with some experience.

Erickson and fellow senior Garrison Applegate were among Challis’ top weapons on both sides of the ball and will be leaned on heavily this year.

The Vikings open their 2025 season on Aug. 22 at home against the Sho-Ban Chiefs, who will be playing their first football game since 2019.

Mackay Miners

Head coach: Ryan Huish, third season

2024 record: 1-6, 0-4

Players to watch: Dax Teichert; Cooper Holt

Production from the one-win 2024 Miners came primarily from seniors, meaning Mackay will put some fresh faces out front in 2025.

Two players who should figure heavily into the offensive equation are Dax Teichert and Cooper Holt, Mackay’s top two receivers as sophomores a year ago.

The Vikings begin their pursuit of a bounce-back season at Dietrich on Aug. 29. They don’t come home until Sept. 19, when they will host Sho-Ban.

North Gem Cowboys

Head coach: Corry Hatch, sixth season

2024 record: 4-6, 2-2

Players to watch: Craig Yost

North Gem has finished back-to-back seasons with a .500 record in conference play, seeing its 2024 season come to an end against Tri-Valley in the opening round of the state tournament.

If they are to jump up the ladder a bit in 2025, the Cowboys will need another strong showing from Craig Yost.

A senior this year, the running back and linebacker led the team in rushing yard (1,834) and and rushing scores (23) a year ago.

North Gem opens the season in Ogden, Utah, where they will face St. Joseph High School.

Rockland Bulldogs

Head coach: Gerry Hunter, eighth season

2024 record: 5-4, 4-0

Players to watch: Xavier Parrish; Zach Permann; Isaac Held

The Bulldogs have dominated the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference of late, claiming the last three conference crowns.

Coming off a season in which his team overcame a slew of injuries to earn a playoff appearance, Rockland head coach Gerry Hunter expects a step forward.

“We’re pretty excited about this year,” Hunter said. “We think, as long as we don’t get bit by the injury bug again, we’ll make a good run.”

Xavier Parrish, who threw for 465 yards and three touchdowns in just two games, was Rockland’s QB1 as a sophomore last year before suffering a shoulder injury. Parrish, Hunter said, is the best quarterback he has ever coached and is back this year.

Running back Zach Permann filled in admirably at quarterback, earning an All-Conference nod at the position. But with Parrish healthy he will move back to his primary position.

Similarly, Isaac Held was called on to be the signal-caller before suffering his own season-shortening injury. He will be back to carrying and catching the rock rather than slinging it.

“The bright side is, we’ve got kids who were young last year but were thrown into the fire, and they’ve got playing experience now,” Hunter said. “That’s going to really benefit us this year.”

Rockland opens its 2025 season against Sho-Ban, in a game that was recently added to the Rocky Mountain Rumble schedule. They will play at ISU’s ICCU Dome Saturday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m.

Rockland High School football players run drills as head coach Gerry Hunter looks on. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Sho-Ban Chiefs

Head coach: Lawrence Nai, first season

Players to watch: Sky Cree Medicine; Jayden Crow; Keylii Tsosie

Sho-Ban High School will play its first football season since 2019 and, according to head coach Lawrence Nai, the biggest hurdle was convincing people the team would exist.

Because of the doubts, the Chiefs will play just five games this season, only one of which will be at home — against the North Gem Cowboys on Sept. 12.

There is “a lot of untapped potential” in Fort Hall, according to Nai, and he wants to tap into that but realizes it isn’t something that will happen overnight.

“If we win a game, great. If we win two, great,” he said. “The goal is to teach these kids to play football, to love the game.”

Nai has coaching experience in Arizona and Utah, but is entering his first year coaching eight-man football. There will be some surprises, for both him and his players, Nai admits, but he is certain his team will be dishing out some surprise as well.

Among the players he expects to be part of that surprise is Jayden Crow, the only player on the team with real organized football experience. There is also Keylii [KEY-lie] Tsosie, who, at 6-foot-4 and roughly 270 pounds, brings size and physicality — but he will surprise some people with his quickness and agility, according to the coach.

Finally, Sky Cree Medicine, the reigning 2A state javelin throw champ and state record holder, became a star on the basketball court for the Chiefs last winter in his first year of organized basketball. Now, the 6-foot-2, high-flying athlete joins the football team.

Nai and the Sho-Ban squad will play their first game, the school’s first football game in six years, on Aug. 22 at Challis.

Watersprings Warriors

Head coach: Ben Hayes, first season

2024 record: 1-6, 1-3

Players to watch: Korban Nelson; Ryan Demcowicsz

The Warriors have a new coach but the same high hopes.

This year, Watersprings will have a pair of returning stars upon which their postseason hopes will hinge heavily.

Korban Nelson shined as a junior in 2024, leading the squad in passing yards (1,392) and rushing yards (277). He was responsible for 19 total touchdowns.

Nelson will have his favorite target from a year ago back, in Ryan Demcowicsz.

Demcowicsz hauled in 22 catches, as a junior in 2024, for team-highs in yards (479) and touchdowns (6).

The Warriors open their season at home on Aug. 29, against Richfield.