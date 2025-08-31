Skyline gets a defensive battle from Granger at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, but holds on for a 9-6 win - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Skyline had the top defense in 5A last season, surrendering just 14.38 points per game.

Entering the new season with an untested offense and plenty of holes to fill, coach Scott Berger noted that having an experienced defensive unit return was a good way to start.

That was the case Saturday as Skyline held off Granger (Utah) 9-6 in a Rocky Mountain Rumble matchup at the ICCU Dome.

It was the season opener for Skyline, which played both junior quarterbacks Cooper Thomas and John Giannini.

Berger said he’s still looking for some separation between the two before naming a QB1.

The two combined to finish 12 of 23 for 171 yards, with Cooper throwing an interception.

“They’re still learning,” Berger said, noting he wants to see more consistency from the newcomers and the confidence to keep the chains moving. “Both have good upsides.”

Granger, which had already played two games, held down the Skyline running game and paid especially close attention to Grizzlies speedster Zyan Crockett.

The receiver, who is expected to be a key part of the Skyline offense, including being used in the running game, had eight carries for seven yards. He also had three catches for 76 yards.

Crockett turned in the biggest play of the day when he sprinted around the right side for a 3-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds left in the first half. Skyline missed a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt.

Both defenses continued to dominate, but the Grizzlies managed to put together another scoring drive to open the third quarter and tack on a 26-yard field goal by Santino Antrim.

Granger responded with a long drive in the fourth, but Crockett picked off a pass in the end zone on a long fourth-down play to end the threat.

Granger (1-2) got on the scoreboard with 7:14 left, but that would be as close as the Lancers would get.

Skyline’s Taylor Taylor picked off a pass as Granger tried to get a late drive going.

The Lancers nearly had some life when Skyline fumbled with 1:40 left, but the Grizzlies’ defense held to clinch the game with a turnover on downs.

“It was a battle for sure,” Crockett said. “You just need to step up and make every play you can make.”

“You just got to find a way to win,” Berger added. “It doesn’t get any easier.”

Skyline opens conference play next week when the Grizzlies host Blackfoot.