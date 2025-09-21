Bengals erupt for 90, bash Lincoln Oaklanders - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals made program history Saturday, scoring a team record 90 points in a shutout victory over the Lincoln University Oaklanders.

The Bengals (1-3) scored 27 in the first quarter, then 42 in the second. Coaches from the two teams decided to speed up the game, agreeing on eight-minute quarters for the third and fourth. Still, ISU found the endzone thrice after recess for the largest margin of victory in program history.

Due to injuries, third-string quarterback Davis Harsin got the start for the Bengals. The redshirt freshman and Eagle High School grad completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 195 yards and six touchdowns.

QB1 Jordan Cooke got some run as well, completing 4-of-5 for 43 yards and a score.

The Oaklanders (0-2) put together a promising drive to start the game, moving the ball into Bengal territory on their first possession. That drive, though, stalled out on a failed fourth down at the ISU 31. Two minutes and six plays later, the Bengals found the endzone on a 47-yard hookup from Harsin to Michael Shulikov.

That was how the rest of the game wen: the Lincoln offense couldn’t do anything and the Bengal offense would not be stopped.

ISU got to the painted grass on all 12 of their possessions.

Not to be outdone, the Bengal defense scored on a fumble recovery, tallied four takeaways and had a punt return touchdown called back on a questionable holding call.

Star running back Dason Brooks carried the ball just six times — never seeing the field in the second half — and piled 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Carson Sudbury added 75 yards and two scores on his nine carries.

The Bengals will look to use this win to build momentum into their conference schedule, which starts next week at Northern Colorado University against the Bears (2-2).