Bullpen shines again as Chukars inch closer to playoffs - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — For roughly three-quarters of the season, the bullpen was the glaring weakness for the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Through their struggles, manager Troy Percival repeatedly mentioned health as a primary cause for concern with his relief corps. That group is healthy now, and they are pitching like it.

Four relievers combined to toss 7 scoreless innings Wednesday night, allowing just two hits along the way and driving the Chukars (53-39, 26-19) to an 11-4 victory over the Glacier Range Riders (38-55, 21-24) at Melaleuca Field.

Starter Connor Harrison (ND, 7-8) struggled, posting his shortest outing since July 12. The lefty went just 3 innings, surrendering four runs but handing off a 6-4 lead to the bullpen, thanks to some early offense.

Idaho Falls got a three-run homer (17) from Jacob Jablonski and an RBI single from Garret Ostrander for a four-run first. Then added two more on an Eddie Pelc homer (3) in the second.

The Chukar offense continued to pile on, behind a three-hit night from Spencer Rich and two hits apiece from Ostrander, Trevor Rogers, Thomas McCaffrey and Anthony Mata, scoring four more in the fifth and another in the seventh.

But the insurance offense was deemed unnecessary by a suddenly untouchable bullpen.

Percival and the Chukars got scoreless 2-inning outings from Ryan Faulks (W, 2-0) and Bennett Flynn, and scoreless frames Steven Ordorica and Julien Hernandez to slam the door on any comeback hopes in the Glacier dugout.

The Chukars and Range Riders will do battle again Thursday evening at Melaleuca Field, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (33-11)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (28-14)

3. Billings Mustangs (26-18)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (26-19)

5. Ogden Raptors (24-20)

6. Rocky Mountain Vibes (23-20)

7. Glacier Range Riders (21-24)

8. Great Falls Voyagers (19-25)

9. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (18-24)

10. Boise Hawks (16-28)

11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (16-28)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-31)