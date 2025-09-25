Emotion Bowl: Can Idaho Falls change a decade of dominance by Skyline in their rivalry game? - East Idaho News

District 6 Game of the Week

Skyline vs Idaho Falls, Ravsten Stadium, 7 p.m., Friday

IDAHO FALLS – The Emotion Bowl showdown between Idaho Falls and Skyline does have plenty of emotion.

What it has lacked is competitiveness.

Skyline has won the rivalry matchup 10 of the past 11 seasons, including a 47-0 victory last season.

The rivalry dates back to 1966, but the past decade has decidedly had a blue overtone.

Can that change this season?

Skyline (3-1, 1-1) comes off a tough loss to Hillcrest and looks to get its offense in sync.

Idaho Falls (0-4, 0-1), under first-year head coach Joe Parker, is in search of its first win of the season.

This might be the week where one of the teams break out offensively.

Skyline is still working with two quarterbacks who are trying to earn the full-time job. Coach Scott Berger said last week he’s still looking for some separation between juniors Cooper Thomas and John Giannini III.

The Grizzlies were in danger of being shut out last week against Hillcrest before special teams and a couple of onside kicks late in the game made the 25-19 final score respectable.

When Parker took over at Idaho Falls he said the offensive focus would be on running the ball and controlling the game with a Wing T style.

So far, the Tigers are averaging 125 rushing yards and have five rushing scores through their four games.

Quarterback Will Thompson has found some success through the air, averaging 212 yards per game, but has thrown six interceptions to go with six touchdowns.

James Richeson has been the go-to receiver with nearly 100 yards per game and two scores.

Griffin Pearson leads the team with three touchdown catches.