Football games, including 'Emotion Bowl,' will proceed despite gun threats; expect increased police presence - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After reports of potential gun threats, Skyline High School, Eagle Rock Middle School and Ethel Boyes Elementary cancelled school Thursday. However, this will not delay Friday’s Emotion Bowl between Skyline and Idaho Falls High Schools.

Maren Archibald, chief of communications for Idaho Falls School District 91, told ⁦EastIdahoSports.com⁩ that the school’s resource officers would handle security for Friday’s JV and freshman games. Ravesten Stadium, Idaho Falls’ home field, is not in the vicinity of the alleged threat, meaning the games will continue as planned, Archibald added.

Regarding the Emotion Bowl, Archibald stated that the game has often had a larger police presence due to the number of people in attendance, and that will be the case for Friday’s game.

According to a news release from District 91, the threats made occurred on Wednesday night after a student made a threat involving a gun. While the comments were reported the the school resource officer, investigations deemed the threat to be not credible.

District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange stated the student involved in the threat will face disciplinary actions in accordance with board policy.

The second threat occurred from a rumor during a school dance that a someone in a car had someone with a gun. The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating the rumor.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.