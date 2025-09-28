ISU opens conference play with road win over Northern Colorado - East Idaho News

GREELEY, Colo. — Coming off a record-setting win last week, the Bengals opened their in-conference schedule with an eight-point victory at the University of Northern Colorado.

Behind another strong showing from junior running back Dason Brooks and a stout group effort from the defense, the Bengals (2-3, 1-0) downed the Bears (2-3, 0-1), 26-18.

ISU scored on their first three possession, grabbing a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter, before taking a 23-7 lead into halftime. The Bears came out of the break with an improved defensive gameplan, holding the Bengals to a Trajan Sinatra field goal in the second half.

The Bengal defense, which recorded three sacks and one takeaway, did the yeoman’s work in the second half, surrendering just 11 points.

Jordan Cooke completed 12 off 33 pass attempts, for 209 yards and one score. His favorite target, the 6-foot-6 Centennial grad Michael Shulikov, finished with seven receiving yards on two catches — including a 47-yarder.

Brooks, now averaging 93.25 yards per game despite getting just one carry at Southern Utah, took his 26 carries 161 yards.

Sinatra was good on all six of his kicks — four field goals, including a long of 49, and two extra points.

ISU sophomore kicker Trajan Sinatra connects on one of three field goals Saturday. Sinatra is 9-for-9 on field goals this season, including a long of 56 at New Mexico. | Photo courtesy Idaho State Football Facebook

Safety Rylan Leathers again led the much-improved defense, recording six tackles and recovering a fumble he forced to end a 44-yard Northern Colorado drive to open the third quarter.

The Bengals will return home next week to host the Montana Grizzlies (3-0, 0-0)