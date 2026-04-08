What we know so far about the Tank Farm Road shootings - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The events that took place on Tank Farm Road last week were “unprecedented,” the Power County sheriff says. The last four days since the shootings have seen updates from authorities filling in some gaps in knowledge, but a variety of questions remain.

On Friday, officers and deputies from multiple agencies across eastern Idaho responded to a shooting in Power County near Pocatello that killed two people and injured another, initially. Before the incident concluded, another bystander was injured, and the suspect lay dead, after allegedly injuring that bystander and then threatening the lives of law enforcement.

“I would say that the nature of this incident today is unprecedented. This is not something we typically deal with or handle on a routine or a regular basis,” said Power County Sheriff Kasey Kendall in a news conference held that night, around a mile from where the shootings took place.

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Here’s what we know about the events that took place in the area of Tank Farm Road, and here’s what we have yet to find out.

Timeline of events

2:38 p.m. Friday

Initial emergency call placed

The emergency call came in, reporting three individuals shot on Tank Farm Road.

“Power County deputies and first responders began their response to the scene. On arrival, they located two individuals deceased and one injured. The injured individual was treated on scene and transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for further treatment,” Kendall said.

About 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Multi-agency tactical response activated

Kendall began to call in help from surrounding agencies in response to the incident.

“At about 2:50 p.m., I received a phone call from Sheriff Casey Kendall … basically requesting our assistance for this tragic incident,” Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said.

Manu also requested the Pocatello Police Department assist in the response with its armored vehicle.

Kendall said Power County was assisted by a “multitude” of agencies.

This included the Pocatello, Chubbuck, and American Falls police departments, as well as the Idaho State Police. Portneuf Air Rescue, and Pocatello, Fort Hall and Power County ambulance services, also arrived.

The police response to the Tank Farm Road shootings. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Officers on the scene of the Tank Farm Road shootings. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

A medical helicopter flies over the scene. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

A medical helicopter flies over the scene. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

A medical helicopter flies over the scene. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

3:22 p.m.

Two armored vehicles at scene

At this time, EastIdahoNews.com captured video of two armored law enforcement vehicles arriving on scene. The first is the vehicle used by Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response (STAR), and the second is the vehicle used by the Pocatello Police Department.

The Pocatello Police Department’s armored vehicle arrives on the scene. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Two armored vehicles drive onto the scene. | Video by Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

About 3:30 p.m.

Tactical teams conduct a search of the immediate area

The STAR Team, which Manu described as a multi-agency tactical team composed of sheriff’s offices and some city departments from across southeast Idaho, searched the immediate area to find the suspect, who was still at large.

“The tactical teams methodically searched the immediate area of the initial incident on Tank Farm Road. They searched methodically throughout the residences and outbuildings and the open area that exists on that property,” Manu said.

Search expands

After searching the immediate area of the incident, the tactical teams expanded the search to the surrounding area.

Manu described the search area as “vast” with many potential hiding places.

“They split up into several teams and proceeded to methodically search those big areas. During this time, several drones were deployed to assist with aerial searches,” Manu said.

Suspect found

At some point, the suspect was located next to the Portneuf River.

“One of the drone units located that suspect and identified that suspect to one of the teams as that team made their way towards that suspect and started verbal communications with him in negotiations,” Manu said.

Suspect allegedly hits bystander and then is shot and killed

Manu said that the suspect opened fire toward the river.

“There was some gunfire that was witnessed by the team. It was not done by our team, but by the suspect,” Manu said.

“I show a lot of gratitude towards our teams. As that gunfire was identified, both teams continued working towards that suspect, knowing that there was a lethal threat existing,” Manu said.

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei also spoke to the team’s bravery, saying, “When they heard the gunfire, they ran directly towards the threat. And that goes to show the character of our officers, from every agency that was out there, that they are the bravest of the brave. When those things are going on, they’re going to do that to keep their community safe.”

At some point during this incident, the teams discovered that an innocent bystander in a boat was injured.

“Later, it was found out there were two individuals in that boat, and that individual who was injured from that gunfire, our team got to them and was able to render assistance, and eventually he was (taken by air ambulance) to Portneuf Medical Center,” Manu said.

Manu said the tactical team attempted non-lethal measures, hoping to resolve the situation amicably.

“As they continued communications, there were comments and threats made towards our officers. Ultimately, the suspect made a lethal threat towards that team, and that team responded to this lethal threat. The suspect was deceased at that time,” Manu said.

Officer-involved shooting protocol initiated

At this point, the Critical Incident Task Force was activated.

The identity of two victims released

Brandon Madden pictured with his family. | Courtesy Jocelyn Baker

By the end of the Tank Farm Road shootings, five people had been shot, with three of them deceased and two hurt. On Tuesday morning, a news release identified the two deceased victims of the initial shooting as Brandon Lee Madden, 40, and Amanda Ann Christian, 36, both of Pocatello.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on Saturday for Madden, who is described as “a devoted father, a loving son, a brother, uncle and the heart of the family.”

“My sister was on the phone with the love of her life, Brandon, hearing his voice, completely unaware it would be the last time. Just eight minutes later, he was gone – his life taken in a brutal and senseless act of violence,” the fundraiser description reads.

RELATED | Coroner identifies two victims of Tank Farm Road shootings

“In that same heartbreaking moment, his sister was also taken from this world,” the fundraiser continues. “Two beautiful lives lost in an instant.”

The description says the funds raised from the campaign will go toward “funeral services, supporting immediate and future needs, and allowing my sister the space to grieve without the added weight of financial stress.”

On Sunday, the Power County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the medical status of the two people injured in the shootings, as EastIdahoNews.com previously reported.

The victim who was injured in the initial shooting is reported to be “in stable condition” at the hospital. The second victim, who was on the boat, was released from the hospital, according to Sunday’s update.

Schei stated Friday night that the injured victim of the second shooting had no relation to the first.

“These people on the boat had nothing to do with anything,” Schei said.

And while the Gofundme campaign states that Madden and Christian were siblings, it’s unclear if the third victim of the initial shooting had any relation to them.

During the press conference, Schei, the Pocatello chief, spoke to how critical the drones on scene were to locating not just the suspect, but also the victim on the boat.

“These people on the boat had nothing to do with anything, and our officers were quickly dispatched to that location. When they saw the footage on the drone, they knew where to go, so that technology is mission critical,” Schei said.

No officers were killed or hurt in these shootings.

Two separate investigations are being conducted

Police command staff stand for photos after concluding the news briefing on April 4. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

In the news conference held on Monday night, eastern Idaho police command staff said there would be separate investigations held into both the criminal case surrounding the events of the day, and the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting will be held by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, which will be led by the Idaho Falls Police Department.

“What (the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force) is, is it’s agencies that were not involved in the shooting … to investigate the shooting that took place between the suspect and our officers,” said Chubbuck Police Chief Nick Sasser.

Sasser emphasized that no agency involved in the shooting will be on the task force.

In addition to this, Blackfoot Police Capt. Wes Wheatley said, “The case will be investigated, turned over to the appropriate prosecutor who will review it for criminal charges. Each agency will do their own independent investigation for their policies outside of the criminal investigation, and most agencies will have those involved in the incident placed on some type of administrative leave.”

When asked about the motive of the suspect, Kendall said, “At this time, due to the active nature of the investigation, we can’t really say at this point.”