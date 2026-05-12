12-year-old drowns at Dierks Lake Park in Twin Falls - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — A 12-year-old boy drowned Saturday evening at Dierks Lake Park, according to the Twin Falls Police Department.

First responders were called to the park, at 4155 Shoshone Falls Grade Road, at approximately 7:02 p.m. after receiving a report that a boy had gone under the water and failed to resurface.

“The Twin Falls County Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to the scene and located the juvenile male in the water,” says a statement issued by the police department. “He was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, where he later died.”

Details about what the boy was doing in the water and what may have caused him to go under were not immediately available. Police also did not release the boy’s name.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” police said.

The incident is being investigated by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.