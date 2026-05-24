Crews work to gain control of Moore Fire, which has burned 1,500 acres - East Idaho News

KUNA (KIVI) — A fire near Kuna, off Swan Falls Road, has burned 1,500 acres, according to BLM Idaho Fire.

Crews with Boise Unit Fire responded to the scene at 3:28 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire, referred to as the Moore Fire, is being ruled a human-caused fire, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

Containment was projected for 9 p.m. Saturday and achieved by 10:30 p.m., according to a social media post from BLM Idaho Fire. Crews hope to gain control of the fire by 2 p.m. Sunday.

Road closures were in effect from West Victory Lane south to Dedication Point, BLM Idaho Fire said in a Facebook post. The road closures have since been lifted.

Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke was at the scene Saturday and saw multiple BLM fire trucks, with state police turning away cars coming from Swan Falls Road.

Triepke reports that Idaho Power, Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police are also on the scene.

She adds that, though it was not a mandatory evacuation, officials were advising people to leave the area. Authorities are surveying the area where the fire started, and an investigation is underway.