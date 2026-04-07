Coroner identifies two victims of Tank Farm Road shootings - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The identities of two victims of multiple deadly shootings have been released.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Power County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices, has confirmed the identities of two deceased victims of the Tank Farm Road shootings through a news release on Tuesday morning. These shootings took place on Friday, April 3, with the first leaving two people dead and one injured, and the second leaving one person injured and the person suspected of shooting them dead.

“My heart goes out to the families involved and the Power County community affected by this tragedy,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

The two decedents in the original shooting are:

Brandon Lee Madden, 40, of Pocatello (m)

Amanda Ann Christian, 36, of Pocatello (f)

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The coroner’s office waited to release these identities until after the next of kin had been notified.

The emergency call came in on Friday afternoon, alerting authorities that three people had been shot in the area of Tank Farm Road, around a mile north of the Simplot Plant. On Sunday, a news release revealed that this victim, who had survived that shooting, was in stable condition at the hospital.

Another victim was injured in the incident when the suspect allegedly fired their weapon and hit a bystander who was in a boat on the Portneuf River. Another bystander on this boat was not injured. The release on Sunday revealed that this victim had been discharged from the hospital.

The identities of those who were injured in the shootings remain unidentified.

According to the Tuesday release, “the decedent from the officer-involved shooting will be released pending next of kin notification.”

Power County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by the Bannock County and Power County Coroner’s Offices, Bannock County and Bingham County Sheriff’s Offices, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Pocatello, American Falls and Idaho State Police, Idaho Fish and Game, and Portneuf Air Rescue. Pocatello, Fort Hall, and Power County provided EMS and ambulance services.