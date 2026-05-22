Duck Donuts in Ammon closes over 'unforeseen' debt - East Idaho News

AMMON — Duck Donuts permanently closed its doors on Friday as the business was forced to shut down due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Some wrong decisions were made in 2025 that ultimately were our demise today,” Brad Camphouse, the former business manager of Duck Donuts, told EastIdahoNews.com.

“It was unforeseen circumstances that were out of my control from the time that I took it over — roughly about Dec. 1, 2025 — debt we didn’t know was there, was not disclosed to us on a profit and loss when we were looking to take over and purchase it,” Camphouse said.

Camphouse said the local Duck Donuts has traded hands a few times over the past several years since it opened. The latest owner was seeking to sell the business, and in November of 2025, Camphouse was contacted by a local bank to see if he and his business partner would be interested in taking it on.

He said even as they injected over $60,000 into the business, hired new staff, and had sales increase every month, the business still can’t stay open.

“If we were to have started it over, from scratch, I think it would have been a great success, but it just had too much debt looming over it to keep continuing with it,” Camphouse said.

He said he didn’t wish to comment on what kind of debt the business was in. EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Jeremiah Orbison, owner of the local Duck Donuts, for comment, but has not received a response.

Camphouse said he wanted to thank the community and his staff for all their support, and that the hardest part was knowing his staff is now unemployed.

A search of the Idaho court repository shows no active lawsuits against Duck Donuts, and the Idaho State Tax Commission is unable to disclose any actions it takes regarding taxpayers.