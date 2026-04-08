Wanted 'armed and dangerous' man allegedly dismembered victim before going missing - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — New details about a violent assault allegedly committed by a wanted Fort Hall man, who police are calling armed and dangerous, has been released.

The Fort Hall Police Department is looking for 28-year-old Sean Michael Tindore, who is described as a 5’ 11” Native American man from Pocatello with black hair and brown eyes.

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According to reporting from Sho-Ban News, Tindore was allegedly involved in a violent dismemberment.

On April 4, around 6:51 a.m., the FHPD received a call about a man whose hand had been cut off at a home in Fort Hall, the Sho-Ban News reports.

When officers arrived, witnesses said Tindore came to the home with a machete, assaulted the witnesses, then went into a bedroom and assaulted a man with the machete before running out of the house.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries, and his status is unknown at this time.

A wanted poster for Sean Michael Tindore | Fort Hall Police Department

Officers searched the area but could not locate Tindore. The Fort Hall Police Criminal Investigators, along with the FBI, are conducting the investigation.

A cash reward is being offered for information on Tindore’s whereabouts that leads to an arrest. Those with knowledge are asked to contact the FHPD at (208) 238-4000, local law enforcement, or call 911.

Tindore is described as armed and dangerous, and the FHPD warns not to approach the man.

“The Fort Hall Police Department is actively searching for Tindore. There is a tribal warrant for Tindore for aggravated assault. Information will be submitted to the United States Attorney’s Office for federal charges,” reports Sho-Ban News. “He is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him, they should contact 911 immediately. No further information is being released at this time.”