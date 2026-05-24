Man dead after armed confrontation in Idaho County - East Idaho News

LUCILLE (KIVI) — One man is dead after an armed confrontation with police near Lucille in Idaho County.

According to the Idaho State Police, at 9:51 p.m. on Friday, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman who reported an “unidentified male” was threatening to shoot her.

Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with those involved.

“During the encounter, shots were fired, and the male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene,” ISP said in a press release.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

ISP will conduct an independent officer-involved critical incident investigation.