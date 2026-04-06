Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose, Fort Hall Police say - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — The Fort Hall Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an armed and dangerous individual.

According to a Facebook post from the FHPD, the department is looking for Sean Michael Tindore, who is described as a 5’ 11” Native American man with black hair and brown eyes.

The post also states that Tindore is from Pocatello.

A wanted poster for Sean Michael Tindore. | Fort Hall Police Department

A cash reward is being offered for information on Tindore’s whereabouts that leads to an arrest. Those with knowledge are asked to contact the FHPD at (208) 238-4000, local law enforcement or call 911.

Tindore is described as armed and dangerous, and the FHPD warns not to approach the man.

The post does not describe what Tindore is wanted for and a look into his criminal record shows only misdemeanor charges from 2022 to 2018. The charges range from resisting arrest, injury to property or DUI.