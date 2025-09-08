Nevada player injured during Rocky Mountain Rumble discharged from hospital - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A Las Vegas-area football player who suffered a serious leg injury during a game against the Highland Rams has been discharged after being treated by the staff at Portneuf Medical Center for a week.

Kasen Ross was tackled near the sideline on the first play of the fourth quarter during his SLAM! Bulls’ Rocky Mountain Rumble game against the Highland Rams on Aug. 30. The game was delayed for nearly an hour while medical professionals, and eventually the PFD EMS, treated the freshman wide receiver.

According to multiple sources, Ross suffered a broken leg, requiring surgery.

After spending a week at PMC, where he underwent that surgery and began the healing and rehabilitation process, Ross was discharged Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Highland Football Boosters.

Ross and his family safely returned to Nevada, the post says.

Members of the Highland football team and its booster club visited Ross regularly, posting updates on his recovery on Facebook, while also raising money to help the Ross family through its difficult circumstance.

Before departing Pocatello, Ross and his family, gave the booster club and football team cards thanking them for their care and concern.