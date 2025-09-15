Recap: Seven teams remain unbeaten while two powers suffer first loss - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – A month into the season and seven area teams remain unbeaten.

As expected, Hillcrest (3-0) and Skyline (3-0) sit atop the 5A High Country Conference standings and both already have conference wins with the Knights beating Bonneville earlier in the season and Skyline beating Blackfoot.

Perhaps the surprise in 5A is Century in the Southeast Idaho Conference, which is 4-0 after a 42-33 win at Idaho Falls. The Diamondbacks won just three games over the past four seasons.

The competitive balance in 3A has not been surprising.

North Fremont (4-0), Ririe (4-0) and West Jefferson (3-0), are all unbeaten in the Nuclear Conference, while the South East Idaho Conference is still the Wild, Wild West of football.

In the only conference matchup so far, Declo beat Aberdeen. Declo is 2-2 overall, while state champ West Side already has a loss. Only Declo and Aberdeen (2-1) have two wins.

Butte County has been the area’s top 8-man team over the past couple of seasons, reaching the state title game twice and winning a championship in 2023.

But so far this season it’s been Grace off to a hot 4-0 start in the High Desert Conference.

The Grizzlies have seven different players with rushing TDs and five players with receiving touchdowns in their four games.

On the other side of the ball, Grace is giving up just 10.50 points per game, which is almost unheard of in 8-man competition.

Meanwhile, Butte County is 0-3 and averaging less than 11 points per game.

No longer unbeaten

It was a rough week for two of the state’s premier programs.

Rigby (3-1), the reigning 6A state champion, fell 29-15 to 5A power Bishop Kelly.

Bishop Kelly’s Ben Avella finished 20-for-33 for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

Rigby QB Jacob Flowers passed for 226 yards but threw three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown in the closing seconds.

It will be intersting to see how state voters react to this result when ballots are cast on Tuesday. Rigby has been No. 1 in 6A all season, while Bishop Kelly has been No. 2 in 5A between No. 1 Hillcrest and powerhouse Skyline.

No longer unbeaten II

Sugar-Salem saw its nine-game win streak snapped at Star Valley (Wy.) in a 28-21 loss.

Diggers coach Tyler Richins has said the yearly matchup with the Braves is a good proving ground against one of the top teams in Wyoming.

Star Valley beat the Diggers 27-21 last season and Sugar-Salem handed Star Valley a home loss in 2023 on the way to an unbeaten season.

Stats and stuff

This week’s Top-5 state stat leaders (among teams that have reported).

-Jack Hulme, Bear Lake, fifth in passing yards with 721.

-Kolter Lewis, Ririe, third in rushing yards with 588.

-Andrew Martin, North Fremont, fourth in rushing yards with 515.

-Tito Villano, Century, fifth in rushing yards with 480.

-Kaden Andersen, Bear Lake, third in receiving yards with 426.

-Zyan Crockett, Skyline, fourth in receiving yards with 372.

-Andrew Martin, North Fremont, third in total points with 51.

-Zakary Grigg, American Falls, fifth in total points with 42.

-Kolter Lewis, Ririe, tied for first with 10 touchdowns.

-Ty Smith, American Falls, first in tackles with 48.

-Cooper Brown, Ririe, tied for first with four interceptions.