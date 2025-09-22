Recap: With conference games starting to heat up, what do the state polls tell us? - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It’s always interesting to see how the coaches’ poll compares to the weekly state media poll.

Coaches are likely more focused on their conference and the other teams in their classification this time of year.

Media types tend to focus on their coverage area and rely on other colleagues to know their teams well enough that if 11 voters pick Carey No. 1, then Carey is likely No. 1 despite most media never seeing the Panthers live.

Last week’s coaches’ poll nearly matched the media pundits, including the biggest shift as Rigby fell from its top spot in 6A down to No. 3 after a loss to Bishop Kelly.

The corresponding move was to move Bishop Kelly up to No. 1 in 5A after its win.

Media made the same move, although East Idaho Sports voted Hillcrest at No. 1 in 5A because the Knights had no say in Bishop Kelly’s game.

Hillcrest, 3-0 at the time, beat the opponents in front of it, so why should the Knights be punished?

Hillcrest added another big win this week against Skyline, so will the Knights move up in Tuesday’s poll?

Probably not.

Spoiler alert: East Idaho Sports voted Hillcrest No. 1 again this week.

Some voters apparently just look at the won-loss record when making their picks instead of checking who those wins and losses were against.

Luckily for 4A power Sugar-Salem, both groups paid attention.

The Diggers’ loss to Star Valley didn’t influence either poll as they remained No. 1 in both polls and that likely won’t change this week after a win at Kimberly. Star Valley is a force in Wyoming and is always a good state vs. state clash for both programs.

3A is always chaotic, and that likely won’t change until everybody has their head-to-head results to help sort things out.

Media kept defending state champion West Side at No. 1 despite the Pirates playing just two games and being 1-1.

Coaches voted unbeaten North Fremont at No. 1, with Ririe at No. 2. The Bulldogs were previously No. 1, while West Side sits third despite four first-place votes.

Tuesday’s media poll should be interesting as Ririe comes off a big win over Aberdeen and the Huskies had a bye. West Side was also idle.

Kendrick (2A) and Carey (1A) have been the 8-man monsters to beat in both polls, although neither are unanimous No. 1s, with the exception being Carey in the media poll with all 10 first-place votes.

Stats and stuff

The state’s top-5 leaders (among schools that have reported).

-Kolter Lewis, Ririe, third with 651 rushing yards.

-Cedric Mitchell, Highland, fourth with 530 rushing yards.

-Aden Mora, Bonneville, fifth with 519 rushing yards.

-Kaden Andersen, Bear Lake, third with 465 receiving yards.

-Ace Clark, Sugar-Salem, third with 56 points.

-Andrew Martin, North Fremont, fifth with 53 points.

-Kolter Lewis, Ririe, second with 12 TDs.

-Ty Smith, American Falls, second with 58 total tackles.

-Cooper Brown, Ririe, fourth with four interceptions.