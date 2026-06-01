WATCH: 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul and ex to appear in court for custody ruling - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: The hearing will be streamed on EastIdahoNews.com at 2 p.m. MDT.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah-based reality star and her ex-boyfriend are set to appear in court for a review of their current custody agreement following domestic violence allegations from both parties.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen, who both became popular as social media influencers and stars of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” will appear in court for a review hearing on protective orders they filed against one another that resulted in a custody battle.

The two are expected to appear again, virtually, at 2 p.m. on Monday to review their current parent-time ruling created through the protective orders. This ruling will last through September, and the court recommends that any further proceedings not be carried out under protective orders but rather through an actual custody and support case.

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Previously, the commissioner recommended mutual protective orders, ruling that the two need to keep 100 feet apart. Paul received 12 hours with her child per week and was granted time to spend Mother’s Day with the child. All remaining time was given to Mortensen.

These protective orders first came about following domestic violence allegations and the recent release of a 2023 video of an incident between Paul and Mortensen. For that incident, Paul was charged and pleaded in abeyance to aggravated assault, with probation set to conclude in August 2026.

Days before the video was released in March 2026, the Draper City Police Department confirmed it was investigating Mortensen and Paul for a domestic violence incident that occurred in February. The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office ultimately declined to file charges for the Draper and West Jordan domestic violence investigations.

The resurfacing of the 2023 video led ABC to pull its newest season of “The Bachelorette” starring Paul.

The commissioner, in the May hearing, said that both Paul and Mortensen had merits in their arguments for protective orders, explaining that the violence goes both ways. He perceived that Paul is more reactive and that Mortensen is more calculating.