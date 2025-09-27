 Rockland routes conference rival Watersprings - East Idaho News
Prep football

Rockland routes conference rival Watersprings

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines

Rockland football
The Bulldogs battle the Watersprings Warriors at Rockland High School. | Kade Calvin, KPVI
ROCKLAND — The injury-ravaged Rockland Bulldogs had just nine players active for their conference showdown with the Watersprings Warriors at Rockland High School Friday.

Nine was apparently enough, though, as Rockland (4-1, 2-0) cruised to a 68-8 victory, keeping the Warriors (0-4, 0-1) winless on the season.

Junior quarterback Xavier Parrish threw three touchdowns and ran for another. He added a defensive interception while playing linebacker.

Zach Permann, also a junior, rushed for 219 yards and two scores, and also picked a pass on defense.

The Bulldogs’ next game is Friday at Carey High School.

Watersprings will be at Challis.

