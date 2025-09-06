Thunder roll past Tigers; Rockland chomps Dietrich - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Thunder bounced back from a Week 1 loss, beating the Idaho Falls Tigers at Lookout Field Friday night.

Pocatello (1-1) opened its season at home last week, losing to the Skyview Hawks. Behind a second consecutive strong performance from senior wide receiver Hunter Cordell, though, the Thunder rebounded with a 34-20 victory over the Tigers (0-2).

Hunter Cordell scores on a 50-yard catch and run from quarterback Isaac Allen during Pocatello’s win Friday night. | EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 27-6 after three quarters of play. A late comeback attempt fell short, leaving the Tigers to search for their first win since Sept. 13 last year.

The Tigers are back at Ravsten Stadium next week to host the 3-0 Century Diamondbacks.

Pocatello goes on the road for the first time this season, visiting the Blackfoot Broncos (1-1).

EastIdahoSports.com

Bulldogs beat up reigning 1A runner-up

The Rockland Bulldogs (2-0) hosted the rival Dietrich Blue Devils (0-2) Friday night in a showdown of 2024 1A state tourney qualifiers.

Dietrich, who lost to the Carey Panthers in the title game a year ago, had no answer of the Bulldogs’ balanced attack in a 58-14 beat-down.

Rockland got 235 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Xavier Parrish. His top target, Ethan Permann tallied 115 receiving yards to go with one touchdown catch.

Isaac Held carried the ball six times for 74 yards and one score on the ground, to go with 41 yards and two more scores on four catches.

Zach Permann did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs, rushing for 105 yards and two scores, while catching three passes for 75 yards. He also added a 75-yard punt return touchdown and six tackles on the defensive side.

The Bulldogs are back at Rockland next week to host the Murtaugh Red Devils (0-2).