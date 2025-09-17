Why attending collegiate sporting events matters - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — College is about more than just academics. Attending collegiate sporting events plays a vital role in the student experience by fostering community, supporting athletes, and benefiting the local economy.

Sports events bring together students, alumni and community members from diverse backgrounds.

“In-person sporting events are one of the last great community unifiers,” said Jonathan Match, ISU associate athletics director for sports information. “When you attend an event in person, it allows you to connect with everyone from all walks of life, different cultures, professions and groups come together to cheer on a common goal. Something that might not happen if you only watch a game on TV.”

This sense of unity helps build lasting friendships and strengthens the connection students feel toward their school.

“Participating with your peers in a loud and exciting student section is a powerful way to build strong friendships and develop a community,” ISU AD Pauline Thiros added. “Our student section creates a sense of belonging that supports well-being and academic success.”

Beyond community building, attending games is an important way to support student-athletes. Competing at the collegiate level demands hours of training and sacrifice. The energy and enthusiasm from a live crowd provide motivation and can impact performance.

Attending the sporting events also has a direct economic impact. Large crowds bring increased spending at local businesses including restaurants, hotels and retail shops. This influx of visitors helps support local jobs and boosts the economy. Additionally, revenue generated from ticket sales and merchandise supports athletic scholarships, travel expenses and facility upgrades, creating a sustainable sports program.

Sports events also provide students a break from academic pressures. The excitement of game day offers stress relief and an opportunity to unwind. The shared experience of cheering together offers memorable moments that last beyond graduation.

These events also present valuable networking opportunities. Students can meet alumni, local professionals and future employers in a relaxed environment, helping build connections for their careers.

While technology allows fans to watch games remotely, the live experience remains unmatched. The sights, sounds and energy of the crowd create an atmosphere that no broadcast can replicate. The exhilaration of being part of a collective celebration adds meaning and excitement to the college journey.

Attending your college’s sporting events offers benefits far beyond the scoreboard. It strengthens community ties, uplifts student-athletes, fuels the local economy and enhances the overall college experience. Showing up and cheering on your team makes a difference on many levels.