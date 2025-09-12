Winners crowned at another competitive Tiger-Grizz meet - East Idaho News

Note: Story and photos will be updated.

IDAHO FALLS – Hundreds of the state’s top runners converged on Freeman Park Friday for the Tiger-Grizz Cross Country Invitational and conditions couldn’t have been better.

Lucy Boone of Ririe held off Bella Spencer of West Jefferson and Paetyn Polatis of Snake River to win the girls Varsity B (3A, 2A, 1A) race in 19:50.9.

It was Malad taking the team title with a slim 103 to 106 win. Snake River and Sugar-Salem were right behind with 107 and 113 points, respectively.

Darrel Dickson of Sugar-Salem pulled away from Malad’s Boston Burbidge to win the boys Varsity B race.

Defending 3A state champion Ririe won the boys team title with 89 points, topping Malad (95) and Sugar-Salem (106).

It was Raelee Richardson of Twin Falls winning the girls Varsity A (6A, 5A) race in 19:24.

Thunder Ridge’s Klarisa Earl held off Idaho Falls’ Jaycee Jensen to place sixth.

Timberline dominated the team standings, outpacing second-place Owyhee 50 to 133.

Thunder Ridge was fourth in the team standings and Highland was sixth.

Ethan Hansen of Century won the boys Varsity A race in 16:06.5, with teammate Ammon Bitton right behind in 16:10.9.

Skyline, with Alexander Renna (8th), Davis Roberts (9th), William McCombs (16th), Kaleb Mickelsen (18th) and Desmond Swaner (19th) won the boys team title with 70 points.

Rigby finished second with 86 points and Highland was third with 109.