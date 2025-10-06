Behind 5-0 start, BYU moves up in latest AP Top 25; Utah remains on the outside - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — With each week of BYU’s undefeated 2025 season, freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier has made individual progress and has helped the Cougars to another 5-0 start.

On Saturday, Bachmeier tossed his first interception of the season, but the freshman demonstrated composure en route to throwing for 351 yards and one touchdown, as well as another touchdown on the ground, as the Cougars rolled to a 38-24 win over West Virginia.

Joining him in the success was a highlight performance by veteran wide receiver Chase Roberts, who turned an efficient performance of 161 receiving yards on just four catches, while Parker Kingston added 111 yards and a touchdown on four catches, as well.

With another win, BYU moved up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings that were released Sunday afternoon. The Cougars moved up five spots to No. 18 this week ahead of a tough road test against Arizona on Saturday (6 p.m. MDT, ESPN2).

The Cougars are one of four teams ranked from the Big 12 this week, with Texas Tech maintaining its top spot in the conference following a win over Houston. The Red Raiders moved up to No. 9 this week ahead of a home game against Kansas.

Joining Texas Tech and BYU in the rankings from the Big 12 is No. 21 Arizona State and No. 22 Iowa State, who fell to Cincinnati over the weekend for the team’s first loss of the season.

Utah continues to receive votes but are just outside of the top 25 in the consensus rankings. The Utes, who were on their first bye week of the season, check in unofficially at No. 29 — two spots down from last week — ahead of a home game against Arizona State (8:15 p.m. MDT, ESPN).

Cincinnati and TCU are also receiving votes from the Big 12.

At the top of the rankings, Ohio State maintained its spot at No. 1, but continues to lose first-place votes each week. The Buckeyes secured 40 first-place votes after a blowout win over Minnesota.

Miami, which defeated rival Florida State, moved up to No. 2 this week with 21 first-place votes, with Oregon, who was on a bye, dropping to No. 3 with five first-place votes. Ole Miss maintained its spot at No. 4, followed by Texas A&M moving into No. 5 this week.

