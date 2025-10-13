Elation, frustration and focus on display as fall sports reach, approach playoffs - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The faces of glory and defeat, and some of absolute concentration, were caught in this week’s East Idaho Sports “Through the Lens.”
Playoffs are just three weeks away for Idaho high school football teams. The Volleyball district tournaments are just around the corner as well, while both boys and girls soccer teams have already launched into postseason play.
It’s an intense time for local athletes, and the proof is in their faces during every play.
Here are some of our favorite photos from last week.
