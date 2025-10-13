Elation, frustration and focus on display as fall sports reach, approach playoffs - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The faces of glory and defeat, and some of absolute concentration, were caught in this week’s East Idaho Sports “Through the Lens.”

Playoffs are just three weeks away for Idaho high school football teams. The Volleyball district tournaments are just around the corner as well, while both boys and girls soccer teams have already launched into postseason play.

It’s an intense time for local athletes, and the proof is in their faces during every play.

Here are some of our favorite photos from last week.

Before they fell, 4-2, to rival Pocatello in the second round of the district tournament, the Century Diamondbacks opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Preston. After the game, co-captain Mia Chavez celebrated with coach Nate Armstrong. | EastIdahoSports.com

Senior Devree Bell guided her Highland Rams to a victory over the Rigby Trojans in the finals season of their regular season. Bell’s complete concentration begins to turn to satisfaction as she beat the Rigby goalkeeper for one of her three goals on the night. | EastIdahoSports.com

The celebration says it all as the Pocatello Thunder celebrate a playoff win over the Century Diamondbacks. Century has dominate this rivalry in recent years, so Poky was ready to erupt as the time ticked down on their 2-1 win. | EastIdahoSports.com

Challis’ Teage Erickson’s laser-focus as he sprints toward the end zone. Erickson scored four touchdowns as his Viking earned a 36-20 victory over the North Gem Cowboys. | EastIdahoSports.com

North Gem’s Craig Yost determined to execute a stiff-arm as he runs against the Viking. He scored three times, nearly countering Teage Erickson’s incredible performance. | EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest’s Mason Davis searches for challengers as he scampers toward the end zone. The Knights gave the Twin Falls Bruins a rude welcome, with a 49-28 win. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward