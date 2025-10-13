 Elation, frustration and focus on display as fall sports reach, approach playoffs - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Sat

Blackfoot

0

@ Idaho Falls

5

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Shelley

1

@ Bonneville

6

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Madison

1

@ Thunder Ridge

0

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Aberdeen

0

@ Malad

3

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Snake River

0

@ Marsh Valley

5

District Tournament

Girls Soccer

Sat

Rigby

0

@ Highland

7

District Tournament

Boys Soccer

Sat

Snake River

9

@ Aberdeen

0

District Tournament

Boys Soccer

Sat

American Falls

1

@ Marsh Valley

2

District Tournament

Through the lens

Elation, frustration and focus on display as fall sports reach, approach playoffs

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello girls soccer Brynlee Pool
Pocatello High School junior Brynlee Pool celebrates with teammate Adelynn Shuler after scoring her second of four goals as the Thunder knocked off the Century Diamondbacks in the 5A District 5 girls soccer district tournament. | EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — The faces of glory and defeat, and some of absolute concentration, were caught in this week’s East Idaho Sports “Through the Lens.”

Playoffs are just three weeks away for Idaho high school football teams. The Volleyball district tournaments are just around the corner as well, while both boys and girls soccer teams have already launched into postseason play.

It’s an intense time for local athletes, and the proof is in their faces during every play.

Here are some of our favorite photos from last week.

Pick your favorite from the shots below, then go to our public Facebook group — here — to vote for your favorite. The photo with the most votes will be featured as the group’s cover photo for the next week.

Century soccer Mia Chavez and coach Nate Armstrong
Before they fell, 4-2, to rival Pocatello in the second round of the district tournament, the Century Diamondbacks opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Preston. After the game, co-captain Mia Chavez celebrated with coach Nate Armstrong. | EastIdahoSports.com

Highland girls soccer Devree Bell
Senior Devree Bell guided her Highland Rams to a victory over the Rigby Trojans in the finals season of their regular season. Bell’s complete concentration begins to turn to satisfaction as she beat the Rigby goalkeeper for one of her three goals on the night. | EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello boys soccer
The celebration says it all as the Pocatello Thunder celebrate a playoff win over the Century Diamondbacks. Century has dominate this rivalry in recent years, so Poky was ready to erupt as the time ticked down on their 2-1 win. | EastIdahoSports.com

Challis football Teage Erickson
Challis’ Teage Erickson’s laser-focus as he sprints toward the end zone. Erickson scored four touchdowns as his Viking earned a 36-20 victory over the North Gem Cowboys. | EastIdahoSports.com

North Gem football Craig Yost
North Gem’s Craig Yost determined to execute a stiff-arm as he runs against the Viking. He scored three times, nearly countering Teage Erickson’s incredible performance. | EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest football Mason Davis
Hillcrest’s Mason Davis searches for challengers as he scampers toward the end zone. The Knights gave the Twin Falls Bruins a rude welcome, with a 49-28 win. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Hillcrest football Bo Ellsworth
Hillcrest’s Bo Ellsworth keeps a Twin Falls defender at arm’s length as he looks for a big gain. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION