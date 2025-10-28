Final state media poll shakes up the 6A and 1A rankings - East Idaho News

EAST IDAHO – There was another shift in the final 6A state media rankings released Tuesday as Timberline moved up two spots to take over the No. 1 ranking with Eagle and Rocky Mountain each losing in the past two weeks and dropping to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Rigby remained No. 2, but had more first-place votes than Timberline.

Madison, which beat Highland last week, moved into the 6A poll at No. 5.

Ririe and West Side were tied atop the 3A poll last week, but the Pirates took over sole possession by one point over the Bulldogs, 41-40, and have one more first-place vote.

Carey still leads the 1A poll, but there was a big shakeup at the bottom as Coeur du Christ and Hansen both entered the poll at No. 4 and tied for fifth, respectively.

Rockland dropped out of the 1A poll.

Idaho State Media Poll

Final

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (4) 8-1 40 3

2. Rigby (5) 8-1 37 2

3. Eagle 8-1 26 1

4. Rocky Mtn 8-1 23 4

5. Madison 6-3 5 —

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 2, Mountain View 2.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (9) 9-0 45 1

2. Hillcrest 8-1 36 2

3. Skyline 7-2 25 3

4. Lakeland 8-1 11 4

5. Century 8-0 10 5

Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Twin Falls 2, Blackfoot 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 7-1 44 1

2. Fruitland (1) 9-0 37 2

3. Homedale 8-1 26 3

4. Kimberly 6-3 13 4

5. Bonners Ferry 7-2 7 5

Others receiving votes: American Falls 4, Weiser 1.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (5) 7-1 41 t-1

2. Ririe (4) 9-0 40 t-1

3. North Fremont 7-2 22 3

4. Aberdeen 5-3 11 t-5

5. Declo 5-4 9 4

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 8, Nampa Christian 4.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (9) 9-0 45 1

2. Grace 8-1 30 2

3. Kamiah 7-1 28 3

4. Logos 6-2 23 4

5. Prairie 6-3 7 5

Others receiving votes: Raft River 2.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (7) 8-1 42 1

2. Council (2) 7-1 36 2

3. Tri-Valley 6-2 24 3

4. Coeur du Christ 7-1 13 —

t-5. Genesee 7-1 6 4

t-5. Hansen 7-1 6 —

Others receiving votes: Rockland 4, Deary 2, Wallace 1, North Gem 1.

Voters: Kade Calvin, KPVI; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal.