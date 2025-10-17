Nuclear Conference title up for grabs as No. 1 Ririe hosts North Fremont - East Idaho News

District 6 Game of the Week

North Fremont at Ririe, Friday, 7 p.m.

EASTERN IDAHO – Ririe looks to clinch the Nuclear Conference title with a win while North Fremont can put itself in the driver’s seat with a victory.

Ririe, which took over sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the 3A state media poll this week, has not won a conferenct title since 1947 according to AD Matt Harris.

The game plan for this one is simple: Whoever stops the running game will win.

It really is that simple.

Both teams have a dominant rushing attack. Ririe likes to mix in a pass here and there to keep defenses on their toes, but the run sets up everything.

Here’s a look by the numbers.

– North Fremont has thrown the ball 18 times in seven games this season. Ririe has thrown the ball 39 times.

-The Huskies’ two-headed monster of Andrew Martin and Owen Reid combine to average 214 rushing yards a game and have combined to score 19 touchdowns. Seven different players have scored rushing TDs for North Fremont.

-Despite throwing the ball just 17 times this season, Huskies’ sophomore quarterback Reuger Lenz does have three touchdown passes, all to Travis Marshall.

-Speaking of passing, what Ririe’s Breylon Moon lacks in volume of passes, he more than makes up for in consistency. He has completed 26 of 39 passes at nearly 14 yards per completion and has six TD passes without an interception.

-North Fremont’s Reid and Martin are just as productive on the defensive side where Reid is among team leaders with 8.6 tackles per game and Martin averages 6.0. Reid leads the team with three interceptions.

-North Fremont’s Cameron Shuldberg could be the player to watch on defense. He averages 6.0 tackles, and leads the team with 7.0 tackles for loss and five sacks.

-The North Fremont defense has probably heard enough about Ririe running back Kolter Lewis this week.

The senior is the workhorse of the Bulldog offense, rushing for 1,103 yards (158 per game) and 17 touchdowns. He’s also caught three TD passes. His 20 touchdowns and 134 total points lead the state overall.

-If North Fremont finds a way to slow Lewis, look for Garrett Van Noy to step up. The senior averages nearly nine yards per carry and has 10 rushing TDs.

-Defensively, North Fremont leads the conference with just 9.43 points allowed, while Ririe is second at 11.29.

Ririe (7-0, 2-0) finishes the regular season next week at Salmon.

North Fremont (6-1, 2-0) is at West Jefferson next week in another key conference matchup.