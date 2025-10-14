Photo Gallery: Rigby Steelers and Thunder Ridge 49ers play for flag football title - East Idaho News

RIGBY – After eight regular-season games and a pair of semifinals, a champion was crowned in the East Idaho Girls Flag Football league.

The Rigby Steelers held off the Thunder Ridge 49ers 28-16 on Monday night, concluding the league’s second full season.

East Idaho Girls Flag Football features three teams from Madison, one from Thunder Ridge, one from Bonneville, one from Shelley, and five teams from Rigby.

There’s also a league for seventh and eighth graders that has six teams.

A spring season was also added this year as the sport continues to grow.

Here’s look at Monday’s championship game, courtesy of photographer Heidi Freeman.

Rigby quarterback Addie Bowman passes downfield. The junior finished with three TD passes. |Courtesy Heidi Freeman.

Thunder Ridge’s Addisyn Briggs tries to avoid Rigby defenders Breleigh Youngstrom and Carmen Taylor. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.

Miya Freeman of the 49ers looks for yardage against the Steelers’ defense. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.

Rigby’s Brinley Larsen leaps for a catch during Monday’s game. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.