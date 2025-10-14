 Photo Gallery: Rigby Steelers and Thunder Ridge 49ers play for flag football title - East Idaho News
Girls flag football

Photo Gallery: Rigby Steelers and Thunder Ridge 49ers play for flag football title

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Thunder Ridge defender Mia Taylor dives to capture the flag of Rigby's Breleigh Youngstrom as Thunder Ridge's Ashton Dabell closes in. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
Thunder Ridge defender Mia Taylor dives to capture the flag of Rigby’s Breleigh Youngstrom as Thunder Ridge’s Ashton DaBell closes in. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
RIGBY – After eight regular-season games and a pair of semifinals, a champion was crowned in the East Idaho Girls Flag Football league.

The Rigby Steelers held off the Thunder Ridge 49ers 28-16 on Monday night, concluding the league’s second full season.

East Idaho Girls Flag Football features three teams from Madison, one from Thunder Ridge, one from Bonneville, one from Shelley, and five teams from Rigby.

There’s also a league for seventh and eighth graders that has six teams.

A spring season was also added this year as the sport continues to grow.

Here’s look at Monday’s championship game, courtesy of photographer Heidi Freeman.

Rigby quarterback passes downfield. The junior finished with three TD passes. |Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
Rigby quarterback Addie Bowman passes downfield. The junior finished with three TD passes. |Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
Thunder Ridge's Addisyn Briggs tries to avoid Rigby defenders Breleigh Youngstrom and Carmen Taylor. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
Thunder Ridge’s Addisyn Briggs tries to avoid Rigby defenders Breleigh Youngstrom and Carmen Taylor. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
Miya Freeman of the 49ers looks for yardage against the Steelers' defense. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
Miya Freeman of the 49ers looks for yardage against the Steelers’ defense. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
Rigby's Brinley Larsen leaps for a catch during Monday's game. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
Rigby’s Brinley Larsen leaps for a catch during Monday’s game. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
The Rigby Steelers celebrate their flag football championship. L-R Carmen Taylor, Breleigh Youngstrom, Allie Dansie, Reese Chapple, Addie Bowman, Taycee Holm, Brinley Larsen, Presley Edwards. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
The Rigby Steelers celebrate their flag football championship. L-R Carmen Taylor, Breleigh Youngstrom, Allie Dansie, Reese Chapple, Addie Bowman, Taycee Holm, Brinley Larsen, Presley Edwards. | Courtesy Heidi Freeman.
