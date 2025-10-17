Poky powers past Preston for fifth straight district title - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Thunder claimed their fifth straight district championship Thursday night at Lookout Field, beating Preston 1-0.

The Thunder (10-10, 6-0) opened district play last Thursday with an impressive 4-2 victory over Century, on a four-goal haul from junior Brynlee Pool. And Pool was at it again in the district title game, providing all the offense for her shorthanded team.

Brynlee Pool scores the only goal of the match. | EastIdahoSports.com

Pool sent a shot past the Preston defense and into the back of the net in the 18th minute of the match, for its first and only goal.

She has been asked to step up since the injury of 2024 EastIdahoSports.com girls soccer Player of the Year Aryanna Gonzalez suffered a season-ending knee injury, according to head coach Mark Wetstein. Since the start of the playoffs, Pool has done precisely that, scoring all five of her team’s goals while putting more shots home than she had all regular season (3).

Brynlee Pool celebrates her goal with teammates. | EastIdahoSports.com

With the victory, Pocatello’s hopes of a repeat state championship run remain alive.

The Thunder claimed the first state championship banner for girls’ soccer in program history last year. They will travel to Middleton High School next week in search of another, behind Pool and goalie Madysen Torngren, who led all 5A goalies in saves with 239 — ahead of Shelley’s Brooklyn Robertson, who finished second with 143.