Pro-Palestinian protesters at Italy's soccer training center to oppose game vs. Israel - East Idaho News

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Pro-Palestinian Protesters approached the gates of the Italy soccer team’s training center on Friday to demand an upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel is not played because of the war in Gaza.

The protest was part of a national strike by more than two million people up and down the peninsula, according to the nation’s largest union. The protesters were also reacting to an aid mission blocked by Israeli forces.

Italy is scheduled to host Israel in Udine on Oct. 14. UEFA had been considering suspending Israel over the war. The players were not at the Coverciano training center in Florence but the squad will convene there on Monday.

Protesters appeared to behave peacefully on the opposite side of the street from the soccer complex, holding aloft a banner that read in Italian, “Let’s stop Zionism with the resistance.” A protest leader grabbed a microphone and shouted, “How can you still allow Israel, a Zionist and criminal state, to play soccer games?”

Dozens of protests have erupted across Italy since Wednesday night, after the Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining its activists.

On Friday, workers and students took to the streets after the country’s largest unions called for a one-day general strike in solidarity with the Palestinians and the flotilla. Highways were blocked, hundreds of trains were cancelled or delayed, as were several domestic flights, and many private and public schools closed.

Clashes erupted briefly in Milan where protesters blocking the city’s ring road started throwing bottles at police, who responded with smoke bombs.

Italy played Israel in Udine last October in the Nations League. That game went off without incident amid a heavy police presence and despite a pro-Palestinian demonstration before the game. Italy won 4-1.