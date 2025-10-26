SOCCER ROUNDUP: Championship Saturday sees local teams holding 7 trophies - East Idaho News

TREASURE VALLEY — The Idaho Soccer State Championships concluded on a rainy championship Saturday, with eastern Idaho teams posting an impressive 6-4 record on trophy day.

Among the four teams that suffered defeat in the soccer season’s final was the Marsh Valley Eagles, who lost the girls’ 4A championship game against the Sugar-Salem Diggers.

The Eagles, though, came away celebrating a second-place finish.

In all, seven local schools earned trophies of varying colors. Here is a complete roundup of state soccer action involving District 5-6 teams.

4A

BOYS

No. 5 Teton defeats No. 6 Bonners Ferry, 2-1. Timberwolves win consolation.

GIRLS

No. 1 Sugar-Salem defeats No. 3 Marsh Valley, 4-0. Diggers win third consecutive state championship; Eagles finish in second place.

No. 4 Sun Valley defeats No. 6 American Falls, 7-1. Beavers eliminated.

5A

BOYS

No. 5 Blackfoot defeats No. 7 Nampa, 3-2 in penalty kicks (4-3). Broncos win consolation.

GIRLS

No. 1 Hillcrest defeats No. 7 Pocatello, 3-1. Knights win third-place trophy; Thunder eliminated.

No. 3 Skyline defeats No. 8 Sandpoint, 3-0. Grizzlies win consolation.

6A

BOYS

No. 8 Boise defeats No. 2 Thunder Ridge, 1-0 in penalty kicks (6-5). Titans eliminated.

GIRLS

No. 6 Highland defeats No. 4 Mountain View, 2-1 in extra time. Rams win consolation.