 SOCCER ROUNDUP: Championship Saturday sees local teams holding 7 trophies - East Idaho News
Volleyball

Sat

West Side

0

Malad

3

3A play-in game

Volleyball

Sat

Butte County

3

Victory Charter

0

2A play-in game

Volleyball

Sat

Leadore

3

Castleford

1

1A play-in game

Volleyball

Sat

Ririe

1

Nampa Christian

3

3A play-in game

Volleyball

Sat

Pocatello

2

Moscow

3

5A play-in game

Volleyball

Sat

South Fremont

1

Filer

3

4A play-in game

Football

Fri

Mackay

66

Watersprings

22

Football

Fri

North Gem

78

Rockland

72

Soccer playoffs

SOCCER ROUNDUP: Championship Saturday sees local teams holding 7 trophies

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Skyline girls soccer
The Skyline Grizzlies pose with their 5A consolation trophy. | Photo courtesy Shannon Hancock Harker
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

TREASURE VALLEY — The Idaho Soccer State Championships concluded on a rainy championship Saturday, with eastern Idaho teams posting an impressive 6-4 record on trophy day.

Among the four teams that suffered defeat in the soccer season’s final was the Marsh Valley Eagles, who lost the girls’ 4A championship game against the Sugar-Salem Diggers.

The Eagles, though, came away celebrating a second-place finish.

In all, seven local schools earned trophies of varying colors. Here is a complete roundup of state soccer action involving District 5-6 teams.

4A

BOYS

No. 5 Teton defeats No. 6 Bonners Ferry, 2-1. Timberwolves win consolation.

GIRLS

No. 1 Sugar-Salem defeats No. 3 Marsh Valley, 4-0. Diggers win third consecutive state championship; Eagles finish in second place.

No. 4 Sun Valley defeats No. 6 American Falls, 7-1. Beavers eliminated.

5A

BOYS

No. 5 Blackfoot defeats No. 7 Nampa, 3-2 in penalty kicks (4-3). Broncos win consolation.

GIRLS

No. 1 Hillcrest defeats No. 7 Pocatello, 3-1. Knights win third-place trophy; Thunder eliminated.

No. 3 Skyline defeats No. 8 Sandpoint, 3-0. Grizzlies win consolation.

6A

BOYS

No. 8 Boise defeats No. 2 Thunder Ridge, 1-0 in penalty kicks (6-5). Titans eliminated.

GIRLS

No. 6 Highland defeats No. 4 Mountain View, 2-1 in extra time. Rams win consolation.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION