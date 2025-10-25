Strong second half propels Madison over Highland and earns Bobcats a bid to the playoffs - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Madison earned the second auto-bid playoff spot in the 6A High Country Conference with a 28-17 win over Highland on Friday night.

The Bobcats (6-3, 2-1) trailed 17-14 at the half, but scored 14 points in the third quarter to take the lead and the defense shut out the Rams (6-3, 1-2) in the second half.

A touchdown run by Cache Summers and a touchdown catch by Brahm Thompson highlighted the second half for the Bobcats.

Madison’s Baden Wheeler tips a high pass, which is then caught by a Bobcat teammate. | EastIdahoSports.com.

Madison will host a first-round playoff game.

Highland entered the weekend No. 8 in the MaxPreps rankings and is eligible for an at-large berth.

East Idaho Sports will post the playoff brackets once they are released.