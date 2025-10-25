 Strong second half propels Madison over Highland and earns Bobcats a bid to the playoffs - East Idaho News
Football

Fri

Mackay

66

Watersprings

22

Football

Fri

North Gem

78

Rockland

72

Football

Fri

Grace

57

Butte County

12

Girls Soccer

Fri

Eagle

1

@ Highland

3

State tournament @ Rocky Mountain HS

Football

Fri

West Jefferson

6

North Fremont

21

Girls Soccer

Fri

CDA Charter

0

@ American Falls

1

State tournament @ Meridian HS

Girls Soccer

Fri

Pocatello

0

@ Vallivue

2

State tournament @ Middleton HS

Football

Fri

Soda Springs

20

Aberdeen

48

Game of the week

Strong second half propels Madison over Highland and earns Bobcats a bid to the playoffs

  Published at  | Updated at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland's Kona Baldwin snatches a jump-ball touchdown in the final seconds of the first half.
POCATELLO – Madison earned the second auto-bid playoff spot in the 6A High Country Conference with a 28-17 win over Highland on Friday night.

The Bobcats (6-3, 2-1) trailed 17-14 at the half, but scored 14 points in the third quarter to take the lead and the defense shut out the Rams (6-3, 1-2) in the second half.

A touchdown run by Cache Summers and a touchdown catch by Brahm Thompson highlighted the second half for the Bobcats.

Madison's Baden Wheeler tips a high pass, which is then caught by a Bobcat teammate
Madison will host a first-round playoff game.

Highland entered the weekend No. 8 in the MaxPreps rankings and is eligible for an at-large berth.

East Idaho Sports will post the playoff brackets once they are released.

